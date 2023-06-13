Sports
“I Can’t Speak”: Cows invade the field in Village Cricket, forcing players to stop the match. Watch
Cows go into the ground during a cricket match in the village.©Twitter
Cricket is a great game! From batting masterclass to sensational bowling to breathtaking fieldwork, it certainly has everything to impress the spectators. Besides the performance of the players, the external factors are what makes the game more fun. Sometimes it’s the umpires’ decision, sometimes it’s the crowd’s action, and sometimes it’s the bizarre happenings like cows breaking into the field of play. Yes, you read that right! Not every cricket match can be secured as well as international games and that leaves room for such incidents to occur.
A video is going viral on social media showing three cows breaking into the ground while the competition is in progress. It is interesting to note that the cows found their way onto the playing field despite some really good fencing around the ground.
Not only the players, but also the umpires got the task to drive away the cows, which eventually came out of the ground through the fence. Even the commentators were speechless.
Watch it here:
cows stopped playing pic.twitter.com/Y8XztQnFQg
dom (@DominicFell_) June 12, 2023
Speaking of world cricket, Australia was crowned with the World Test Championship title after beating India by 209 runs in the final. The match was dominated by the Pat Cummins-led side for the most part and India hardly had their moments of joy.
Australia posted 469 runs after being invited to bat first. They then bundled India for 296 runs and took a 173-run lead in the first innings. Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8, setting a target of 444 runs for India. The Rohit Sharma-led side was knocked out for 234 runs.
