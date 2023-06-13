4-star safety surprised by good fit with Auburn football





Another weekend on the Plains means another group of official visitors were received by the Auburn football program and coaching staff. As the summer progresses, the Tigers continue to add more visitors to their roster for star-studded weekends on campus. Last weekend, four-star safety Kensley Faustin was on campus for an official visit to the Tigers. He is ranked the #375 overall prospect and the #33 safety in the recruiting class of 2024 and is the #54 recruit from the state of Florida. Although members of the coaching staff have been to Naples High School to visit the athlete from Florida, this was Faustin’s first trip to the Plains. The visit to Auburn Football is Faustin’s second official visit to date, following an official to UCF on June 3 and ahead of an official to the state of Florida on June 23. According to Auburn rivals, the best part of Faustin’s visit was to sit down with secondary coach Zac Etheridge, his primary recruiter and future position coach, and break down his movie. Seeing a good fit for himself in the schedules, Faustin saw himself getting early game time on the Plains: It surprised me how easy it is to fit into the schedule,” said Faustin. “Then how I would carry it over and how we essentially play the same defense in high school.” The security also spoke of his admiration for head coach Hugh Freeze, who he says is a great man who can live up to the high expectations placed on him in the culture of the SEC. While Faustin doesn’t have a commitment timeline yet, he plans to make official visits to several other schools over the summer and make a commitment decision in time to enroll in the spring wherever he chooses to play.

