ND girls hockey tournament moves back to Scheels Arena, Ralph Engelstad Arena – The Rink Live

FARGO After just one year in Minot, the North Dakota girls’ hockey tournament will return to Fargo and Grand Forks at least in 2028-29.

The girls’ hockey season will be moved up one week from 2023-24 as the state tournament returns to a combined boys and girls format, starting with Scheels Arena in Fargo next winter and then alternating with Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks in subsequent years.

The recommendations of the Athletic Review Committee at its May 31 meeting were unanimously approved by the board of the North Dakota High School Activities Association at its June 6 meeting.

This recommendation came from the girls’ hockey coaches through their advisory committee, said NDHSAA director Matthew Fetsch, who oversees the sport of hockey. And that was the group that pushed to split last season’s tournaments.

Abigail Voeller of Fargo Davies, right, dirty got the puck with Anna Nelson of Fargo North-South during their championship game in the North Dakota Girls Hockey Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Minot. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

With North Dakota

introduce three basketball classes next season,

Fetsch cited the addition of another state basketball tournament potentially impacting girls’ hockey media coverage as the main reason for the switch back to concurrent boys’ and girls’ tournaments.

Honestly, I think the number 1 factor in the end was the addition of basketball’s third-place finish and another tournament that fell that weekend, Fetsch said. And the priority of the girl hockey community to have television coverage.

Last season’s girls’ hockey tournament was at the Minots Maysa Arena. Feedback from the coaches participating in the tournament at the time was mostly positive.

I thought it was a great event, said Fargo North-South coach Parker Metz

after his Spruins repeated as state champions.

At the end of the day I would like to come back. I know there are mixed feelings about this, but at the end of the day it’s about the kids and the experience for them. We had a good time and it was a good location.

Fargo North-South will be celebrating their North Dakota Girls Hockey Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Minot. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

I thought the games were all competitive and it was a good showcase for girls’ hockey, Fargo Davies coach Josh Issertell added after the Eagles’ second-place finish. The facility and the town of Minot have done their job and done it well. Kudos to all involved.

Fetsch praised Minot and Maysa Arena for their hosting duties, but noted that attendance was lacking when the hometown Majettes were not tying the skates.

I think Minot was phenomenal as a host and a facility, Fetsch said. They did everything they could to make it a great experience and it’s definitely positive there. If they host a tournament, it’s a big deal for that community.

As for the downsides, I think the obvious one that was talked about with the advisory group was the turnout,” he said. “When Minot played, there was a very good atmosphere and a very good audience. But in reality, you had an excellent championship between two Fargo teams and about 200 people were there to watch it.

Perhaps influencing attendance that same weekend were the East Region basketball tournament in Fargo and the West Region basketball tournament in Bismarck. The weather may also have kept the Fargo crowd from making the trip to Minot, with a blizzard in early March causing travel problems for many.

West Fargo’s Courtney Docktor, center, congratulates Zoey Gervais on her goal against Minot during their North Dakota Girls Hockey Tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Minot. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

The 2023–24 Girls’ Hockey Tournament was to be hosted by West Fargo before the Athletic Review Committee recommended that it be returned to Scheels Arena.

Fetsch said he wouldn’t completely rule out Minot from hosting a combined hockey tournament in the future.

I think all of that will come into play again in the combined tournament (being discussed), Fetsch said. Minots facility, I wonder if they will host a combined tournament with the facilities they have? It’s probably something that will be discussed more in the future.