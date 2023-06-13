Sports
ND girls hockey tournament moves back to Scheels Arena, Ralph Engelstad Arena – The Rink Live
FARGO After just one year in Minot, the North Dakota girls’ hockey tournament will return to Fargo and Grand Forks at least in 2028-29.
The girls’ hockey season will be moved up one week from 2023-24 as the state tournament returns to a combined boys and girls format, starting with Scheels Arena in Fargo next winter and then alternating with Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks in subsequent years.
The recommendations of the Athletic Review Committee at its May 31 meeting were unanimously approved by the board of the North Dakota High School Activities Association at its June 6 meeting.
This recommendation came from the girls’ hockey coaches through their advisory committee, said NDHSAA director Matthew Fetsch, who oversees the sport of hockey. And that was the group that pushed to split last season’s tournaments.
With North Dakota
introduce three basketball classes next season,
Fetsch cited the addition of another state basketball tournament potentially impacting girls’ hockey media coverage as the main reason for the switch back to concurrent boys’ and girls’ tournaments.
Honestly, I think the number 1 factor in the end was the addition of basketball’s third-place finish and another tournament that fell that weekend, Fetsch said. And the priority of the girl hockey community to have television coverage.
Last season’s girls’ hockey tournament was at the Minots Maysa Arena. Feedback from the coaches participating in the tournament at the time was mostly positive.
I thought it was a great event, said Fargo North-South coach Parker Metz
after his Spruins repeated as state champions.
At the end of the day I would like to come back. I know there are mixed feelings about this, but at the end of the day it’s about the kids and the experience for them. We had a good time and it was a good location.
I thought the games were all competitive and it was a good showcase for girls’ hockey, Fargo Davies coach Josh Issertell added after the Eagles’ second-place finish. The facility and the town of Minot have done their job and done it well. Kudos to all involved.
Fetsch praised Minot and Maysa Arena for their hosting duties, but noted that attendance was lacking when the hometown Majettes were not tying the skates.
I think Minot was phenomenal as a host and a facility, Fetsch said. They did everything they could to make it a great experience and it’s definitely positive there. If they host a tournament, it’s a big deal for that community.
As for the downsides, I think the obvious one that was talked about with the advisory group was the turnout,” he said. “When Minot played, there was a very good atmosphere and a very good audience. But in reality, you had an excellent championship between two Fargo teams and about 200 people were there to watch it.
Perhaps influencing attendance that same weekend were the East Region basketball tournament in Fargo and the West Region basketball tournament in Bismarck. The weather may also have kept the Fargo crowd from making the trip to Minot, with a blizzard in early March causing travel problems for many.
The 2023–24 Girls’ Hockey Tournament was to be hosted by West Fargo before the Athletic Review Committee recommended that it be returned to Scheels Arena.
Fetsch said he wouldn’t completely rule out Minot from hosting a combined hockey tournament in the future.
I think all of that will come into play again in the combined tournament (being discussed), Fetsch said. Minots facility, I wonder if they will host a combined tournament with the facilities they have? It’s probably something that will be discussed more in the future.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.therinklive.com/high-school/north-dakota-hockey/north-dakota-girls/nd-girls-hockey-tournament-moving-back-to-scheels-arena-ralph-engelstad-arena
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ND girls hockey tournament moves back to Scheels Arena, Ralph Engelstad Arena – The Rink Live
- The transparent dress of Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of No Hard Feelings
- NUBRIC Announces Project Spark Tech Plan | News, Sports, Jobs
- International | News, Sports, Jobs
- Journalists Shaheen Sehbai and Wajahat Khan among 4 convicted of ‘inciting attacks on military installations’ on May 9 – Pakistan
- Cyprus Türkiye Erdogan | world news
- Signed pacts show interest in Nusantara, more investment likely only after Indonesian elections: experts
- Woman jailed for taking abortion pills during UK lockdown in 2020.
- SoCal golfers seek elusive US Open win at LA Country Club
- FTC preparing legal action to stop Microsoft from making deal with Activision – Daily News
- Novak Djokovic opens up about his tennis GOAT status after winning the French Open
- Breakout Stocks: Breakout Stocks: How FDC, Suzlon Energy and Go Fashion look on the charts for Tuesday