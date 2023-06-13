A week of fun and laughter on the Gulf Coast





Your action-packed guide to a fun week Orange Beach, Alaska — (OBA) — Welcome to the third week of June, where we have a series of exciting events that will ensure your day is never dull. Get ready to discover the culinary delights of Alabama, dive into an educational wildlife series, experience the thrills of an extreme gym, marvel at the spectacle of Gulf Coast fleets and bask in the beauty of coastal sunsets. Take part in a fun run and celebrate Father’s Day like never before. From Monday through Sunday, we promise a roller coaster of experiences, from the heart of the Gulf Coast to the sandy shores. So buckle up and get ready and mark your calendars as we lead you through a week of adventure, culinary delights, entertainment and family fun.

Monday, June 12, 2023 – This week we kick off with a small friendly at Zeke’s Restaurant where they will host the 8th annual

cooking alabama seafood from 6 pm. Four anonymously selected chef teams will be present during the event. The winner gets bragging rights and the title of “Best Chef in the State,” as well as a $2,500 cash prize and a place in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans. So head over to Zeke’s to take a closer look at “Alabama’s Coastal Culture and Its Fishing Industry” as they showcase their creative culinary skills and shovel some oysters to the beat of some live music jams from 6-8:30pm.

Zekes Restaurant 26619 Perdido Beach Blvd. Orange Beach, AL 36561 https://www.zekeslanding.com/

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Tacky Jacks Summer of Fun continues this week with Hand on Habitat starting at 11am. The Orange Beach Wildlife Center has teamed up with Tacky Jacks to bring a hands-on educational wildlife series. Adults and children are encouraged to jump in and learn about our diverse ecosystem as they interact with various animals that live here on the island with us. The event is free, but reservations are required. Family fun for all ages 11am – 12pm arrive 15 minutes early and don’t forget to check in downstairs at Jacks Bar.

Tasteless Jacks 240 E 24th Ave Gulf Coasts, AL 36542 https://tackyjacks.com

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – The Gulf Shores factory is the ideal place to get away from the sun or to recharge your batteries on a rainy day. This complex gym offers a half-price experience day every Wednesday. Go to the limit with rock walls over 10 meters high and test your skills on the Adrenaline Tower, Slide and Sky Scraper Steps. Guests can choose from a climbing and jumping combination package or one or the other. Swing at the rope swing or perfect your ninja skills as a course master with an intense obstacle challenge. The Extreme continues with 15,000 square feet of trampoline heights or dunks. If you prefer to take things a little easier, the Arcade is just the place with games, batting cages, a flight simulator and ice machines. Reservation is required to hold your safe space. Special events are also welcome in the function rooms for an additional purchase.

The factory 18948 Eikenweg West Gulf Coasts, AL 36542 http://thefactorygulfshores.com

Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Secure your spot early along the sandy shores of Alabama Point Beach for the chance to see some of the Gulf Coast’s elite fleets as they cruise through the Pass in Orange Beach. The Mobile Big Game Fishing Club’s Gulf Coast Masters is here this week. On Thursday mornings, watch beautiful Viking yachts as they pass through The Pass in Orange Beach. They will line up at the Farewell Buoy awaiting the Shotgun Start at 10am to begin their journey in an attempt to reel in the winning fish. Events surrounding this tournament will be held at Orange Beach Marina and are as follows: Friday the 16th is the first weigh-in at 6-8 PM at the Clubhouse. Saturday is the 17 seconds weigh dock from 4pm to 9pm in the Clubhouse and on Sunday 6pm there will be an awards ceremony at 9am in Fishers Restaurant. Don’t miss the chance to see the beauty of the departing fleets and visit the marina for a week of events.

Orange Beach Marina 27075 Marina Rd Orange Beach, AL 36561 https://orangebeachmarina.com/ Friday, June 16, 2023 – A trip to our coast will leave you amazed by the cotton candy sunsets. Spend the evening dining at OSO in Bear Point Harbor where the colors slide across the water and melt over moorings and the boats of the marina. This week, special musical guest High Cotton takes the stage for a little after-dinner boogie. Embark on an unforgettable local scene with delicious food, where you can take the most elegant sunset photos from the dining room table, while breathing in the salty air and enjoying live southern rock treatment for the soul. This Friday, join the locals and enjoy the sunset at OSO, Spanish for bear. The incredible sunset photo was taken by local real estate agent Michelle Platt.

OSO at Bear Point Harbor 5749 Bay La Launch Ave Orange Beach, AL 36561 https://www.osorestaurants.com/

Saturday, June 17, 2023 – Run or walk for Lulu’s Hot Trot 5K Fun Run this Saturday. Proceeds from this fun event, hosted by the Robertsdale Rotary, benefit ARC-Baldwin County. The 5K Run/Walk and a 1-mile fun mile conclude with a party at Lulu’s where activities, food, games and music are at your fingertips. Kick off your shoes and enjoy a little sand between your toes as you enjoy a cold refreshing drink and re-energize with always fresh food from Lulu’s kitchen. Prices vary depending on your registration date $15-$25, plan to arrive early, be hungry and leave full.

Lulu’s family restaurant 200 E 25th Ave Gulf Coasts, AL 36542 http://lulusfunfoodmusic.com

Sunday, June 18, 2023 – It’s Father’s Day and OWA in Foley has planned an entire day to celebrate Dad. The Lawn Games on OWA Island start at noon and run until 4 p.m. Games include Corn hole, Giant Connect 4, Yard Pong, Ladder Ball, Jumbo Checkers, Giant Jenga and Table Tennis. Encourage a little friendly daddy contest as you head to Ax Throwing, safe and inflatable of course, also for kids to enjoy. Between 2pm and 6pm, cool off for Water Balloon Wars where you grab your bucket, take your seat in your battle station and prepare to take on a chosen opponent using a water balloon launcher. Take away a memorable keepsake with a print by or for Dad from OWA’s caricature artist that will be set up at the splash pad. This event is free for families and designed for those priceless moments. Happy Father’s Day! Dive in Movie Saturday June 18 from 6 pm.

OWA downtown 100N OWA Blvd Foley, A. L. 36535 http://visitowa.com



