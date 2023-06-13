Cowboy Baseball lands two on Freshman All-America List





LYNCHBURG, Va. the state of Oklahoma Carson Benge And Nolan Schubart have been named to the 2023 NCBWA Freshman All-America Second Team. OSU is one of five programs with two Freshman All-Americans on the 2023 NCBWA roster. Benge was named to the team as a utility player as he established himself as a two-way standout in his freshman season. Born in Yukon, Oklahoma, Benge led the Cowboys this season with a .345 batting average and added 17 doubles, seven home runs and 43 RBIs while serving time as an outfielder and designated hitter. His .468 on-base percentage also led OSU, and he finished second on the club with eight stolen bases. On the mound, Benge was 2-2 in 10 starts and scored 35 strikeouts in 35 innings of work. Benge was a semifinalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors as a utility player and All-Big 12 Second Team honors as an outfielder. Schubart was among the top hitters of the Big 12 Conference in his first collegiate season as he batted .338 to go along with 20 doubles, 17 homers and 74 RBIs. The Big 12 fellow newcomer of the year and All-Big 12 First Team outfielder, Schubart is in the top 10 in the conference in eight offensive categories. His 74 RBIs are the second-highest total in the league this season and the most by an OSU player since Tyler Mach’s 81 in 2007. This marks Schubart’s second Freshman All-America honor, as he was previously named in the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team.

