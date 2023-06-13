india: Cricket: End of an era? Team India’s star players are probably past their prime

It takes about 50 seconds for Jim Morrison’s voice to come up, but Ray Manzarek, on the keyboard, sets the tone for the lament before we hear the words: This is the end, beautiful friend // this is the end, my only friend, the end.

When Virat Kohli threw his hands to a wide and got caught by a diving Steve Smith at second slip in the World Test Championship final at the Oval, it felt like it was the end. Yes, from India’s chances of winning the match, as Kohli added only five to his 44 overnight, but more generally of an era.

Cheteshwar Pujara is 35 years and 139 days old, has no tattoos, is not part of the Indian Premier League and is probably best suited to play for Sussex in Division 2 of the County Championship where he loots for fun. He is an Indian legend, but for him this is, frankly, the end.

He got dropped and came back from what he did with the bat, but that can’t happen again.

Ajinkya Rahane is 35 years and 7 days old. In the recent season of the IPL, he turned on beast mode. Empowered by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and unleashed by the Chennai Super Kings, the kitty roared like a tiger with a beat rate of 172.48. Back in the Indian test team (not just because of IPL but based on runs in the Ranji Trophy), he performed and scored a gutsy 89 and 46 in the WTC final.

Rahane is loved and what he has done for India in his 83 Tests is remarkable, but for him too, beautiful friend, this is the end. Rohit Sharma, the ship’s leader, is 36 years and 44 days old. He may have two more years of Test cricket in him, but they may not be his best years. In the first innings, Rohit got a ball that was difficult, but in the second he made a simple error of judgment by playing an inappropriate stroke. He paid a price, but so did India. In the recent past, Rohit has been the top Indian bat, averaging over 43 as of December 2019, when no one else even gets 30. But if you’re really looking forward to the 2025 WTC final, is Rohit the man for the job?

Virat Kohli, the alpha in this battle group, is 34 years and 22 days old. He is probably the strongest man in Indian cricket but his batting has been declining for some time now. As of December 2019, Kohli has averaged just 29 with the bat. And he plays at number 4, the Tendulkar spot, which is given to the best bat in the team.

Kohli will be fit enough to stay in the team, but will he score enough points to justify his position?

When you come to the bowling it gets even trickier.

Mohammad Shami is 32 years and 283 days old, which is a lot for a fast bowler. While he’s capable and currently leading this charge, it’s perhaps a bridge too far to expect him to plow on for another two years.

Then you come to the spider twins who have supported this Indian team with ball and bat for the past few years.

R Ashwin is 36 years and 269 days old. He was not in the eleven for the WTC final, despite being the number 1 bowler in the ICC tables. Offie he may have what it takes to play for another two years, stretch himself and manage his workload, but will India use him at the right times?

If you don’t play your best bowler in the WTC final, you are sending him a clear message no matter how optimistic he is about it.

Ravindra Jadeja is 34 years and 189 days old. He is the mainstay of India’s test team, a left-hand batsman who has disrupted many and a spinner who puts the captain in control. But as strong as he is, his shoulder and fingers will need relief at some point.

Where is India as we look to the future?

Nowhere. India’s Board of Control for Cricket has not deemed it necessary to appoint a chairman of selectors for months. A 50-over World Cup is just around the corner, at home, and no questions are being asked about a coaching line-up, led by Rahul Dravid, despite repeated failures. There is no blueprint, there is no way forward.

As the song suggests, this could be the beginning of the end for Test cricket, even if it’s not pretty or a friend.