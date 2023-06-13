Sports
Summary of a BIG recruitment weekend
Michigan football just had a HUGE recruiting weekend
Michigan football just finished hosting 13 prospects over the weekend, with some highly regarded recruits in attendance. Everything points to the Wolverines absolutely knocking it out of the park, and it shows in predictions that have come in, combined with what recruits are saying.
The Wolverines secured a four-star defensive lineman deployment this weekend Owen waffles, who was recently fired from Notre Dame. After that, the Wolverines earned a commitment from the up-and-coming three-star athlete Jade Smith.
And it looks like the Wolverines are still not done. She receive predictions to four-star OL Bennett Warren, four-star DL Elias Rudolph, three-star DL Deyvid Palepale, and four-star EDGE Dominic Nichols.
The race for Bennett Warren goes all the way to the finish. Texas A&M and Oklahoma are vying for his services, but the Wolverines have built up a significant lead since his visit. The 6’8 beast will be a huge help to whatever team lands him.
Deyvid Palepale has already visited Penn State, the other contender for his services, so momentum is in Michigan’s favor. The hope is that he will make an announcement soon.
With Elias Rudolph, the weekend went as well as it could have gone. He is scheduled to visit Ohio State next week, but some are beginning to question whether he will make the visit. That’s how things went well in Michigan. If he commits quickly, it’s Michigan.
For Dominic Nichols, it seems only a matter of time. If he decides to commit anytime soon, it will be to Michigan. However, if he is not sure and waits, he can see his place taken. But for now, Michigan football leads with Wisconsin also.
