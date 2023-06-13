School committee signs up for indoor tennis and pickleball courts at Haverhill High





The Haverhill School Committee last week gave the green light to build two new indoor tennis and pickleball courts on the High School campus. Project manager Kathleen Lambert told the committee Thursday that the building will be conveniently placed. It creates a very nice complex, easy access for students to get to the building. It’s right there in the sports center complex with the gym and swimming pool. It gives the opportunity to have indoor facilities for tennis training, she said. Currently, the school only has outdoor tennis courts, making it difficult for the school team to practice in cold weather. Lambert pointed out that those three outdoor courts will remain, making a total of five practice courts available. The cost of the new building is about $3.4 million, but committee member Paul A. Magliocchetti pointed out that nearly a third will be donated by local businessman, Ernie DiBurro. Ernie DiBurro donated a million dollars to this facility. He has actually already bought the modular buildings. He’s been such a great citizen of Haverhill. This is another demonstration of the man’s passion and how much he cares about the city, he said. The remaining $2.4 million will be paid for by the city with a unique arrangement whereby the city recreation department will run the complex for public use at night and weekends and the school will use it for students during school hours. The new building will be located on the current student car park. That’s why new student advisor Melanie Palacios asked about the consequences of the student parking plans. Lambert replied that there will be a new gravel parking lot on campus. Committee members voted 6-0 in favor of the building plans and location, with committee member Maura L. Ryan-Ciardiello absent. Similar: Like it Loading… Related

