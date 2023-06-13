Eric Sorenson joins the UMass Lowell hockey staff as an assistant coach





LOWELL Former Holy Cross coach Eric Sorenson has joined the UMass Lowell hockey staff as an assistant. A record-breaking goaltender during his playing days in Western New England, the 33-year-old Fairport, NY native will work with UML’s goaltenders and assist in recruiting. “I think he will be a great addition to the staff,” said UML head coach Norm Bazin. Sorenson spent the previous two seasons with Holy Cross, working under former UML skater Bill Riga. Sorenson’s duties at Worcester included working with the goalkeepers, defense, the team’s penalty kill and recruiting. Sorenson is pleased to replace Taylor Nelson, who has been offered a job at Augustana, on Bazin’s staff. “I know they’ve won three Hockey East championships,” said Sorenson, well aware of how tough Hockey East is. “It’s really impressive. I am aware of the history of the players who have come here. I hope I can help build the program.” UML has a long history of producing top goaltenders such as Dwayne Roloson, Carter Hutton, Scott Fankhouser, Connor Hellebuyck, Kevin Boyle, Tyler Wall, Owen Savory and last year’s top netminder, Gustavs Davis Grigals. The River Hawks are strong again this season with senior Henry Welsch and junior Luke Pavicich, a transfer from UMass. “It’s like Goalie U,” Sorenson said with a laugh at the Tsongas Center on Monday, his first official day at work. “It’s an incredible level of success. You certainly respect it. Of course you have to keep working and meet the standard.” Holy Cross hosted a great Atlantic Hockey tournament last season. The Crusaders first upset perennial champions AIC in the quarterfinals, winning the best-of-three series in three games in Springfield. Holy Cross went on the road again, defeating RIT in three matches in the semifinals to advance to the title game. With an NCAA Tournament bid on the line, Holy Cross fell 3-0 to Canisius. “It was a great experience,” Sorenson said of the playoff run. Prior to joining Riga’s staff at Holy Cross, Sorenson was the first men’s hockey head coach of Rivier University in Nashua, NH. at Nazareth College and the Rochester Jr. Americans. As a goaltender, he went to Western New England (2010–14) and left as the program’s record holder in career wins, saves, and shutouts. UMass Lowell’s incoming freshman class will arrive on campus in less than a month. Check out Sunday’s Sun to meet the class of eight.

