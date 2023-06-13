Sports
Athlete Naturalization: A Shortcut to Success?
The nature of sport is competition, and competition means getting ahead of the opponent in every way possible…in a fair way.
Malta’s lack of national success in sport can be attributed to several factors: lack of professional set-up, funding, favoritism and, in certain sports, corruption.
But another factor, which can sometimes be used as an excuse, is the country’s small pool of athletes from which to build a competitive national team. This reality is reinforced in less popular sports such as table tennis, track and field and basketball.
For years, various sports organizations and associations in Malta have chosen to naturalize players to gain an edge in international competitions.
Last week, Malta topped the medal list of the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) for the first time in the country’s history, with a total of 97 medals.
Athletes in the spotlight
Team Malta’s success was immediately thrust into the limelight as people began to question the naturalization of several athletes in various sports disciplines.
Of the 214 athletes making up the Maltese contingent, 183 athletes were Maltese nationals, 24 were non-Maltese nationals who had resided in Malta for the past three years and seven were issued passports on merit.
The seven athletes who received a Maltese passport were: Felix Wetzel (table tennis), Dimitrij Prokopcov (table tennis), Camilla Iacob (table tennis), Renata Strbikova (table tennis), Amber Melgoza (basketball), Eric Washington (basketball) and Matija Pecotic ( Tennis).
At the start, the training was proclaimed by Maltese table tennis player Andrew Gambina, former Vice President of the Malta Table Tennis Academy David Pace and Maltese-Slovak table tennis player Viktoria Lucenkova.
“The foreigners representing Malta, who have no connection with the island, will show up for the games, pocket a huge sum of money and then leave, contributing 0% to Malta and the development of Maltese table tennis,” Gambina said.
Malta has a Citizenship on Merit initiative. Malta may grant citizenship to persons who have rendered an exceptional service to the country or humanity or whose naturalization is of exceptional importance to Malta.
According to the technical regulations of the GSSE, the games are open to all nationals of the member countries. Regulations also stipulate that persons residing in the country for at least three years without interruption on the date of the Games are assimilated to the nationals.
Regulations further state that foreigners who meet the requirements must have an official residence permit, signed and sealed by the national authority, and a license from the national sports federation governing their sport in their country of residence for at least three years.
Sources within the sports federations pointed out that the practice is being adopted by many participating countries.
“Look at Cyprus for example, they have a large cohort of athletes who would not have made it in Greece and that is why they choose to play for the Cypriots. The situation is also the same for San Marino; Athletes who can’t beat the Italians play with them,” the source said.
Other insiders who spoke to this newspaper said that while they agree with the naturalization of athletes, a person brought in for the GSSE has already decided not to represent Malta at the upcoming European games.
“It is normal for us not to receive prize money for winning a medal in international competitions, and the GSSE was an exception. But when this person was told she would not be paid, she decided not to participate,” said one athlete. “You could criticize the individual for showing a lack of loyalty, but you could also criticize the authorities involved for not approaching sport professionally.”
Naturalization outside the GSSE
But the naturalization of players is also carried out in other sports, the most popular being football.
Two of the most famous examples are national team players Jodi Jones and Teddy Teuma.
Jones was born in England and plays for English Football League Two side Notts County. He is of Maltese descent through his father.
On 9 September 2022, he had his first call-up to the Malta national team for a series of UEFA Nations League matches, making his debut with Malta in a 2-1 UEFA Nations League loss against Estonia on 23 September 2022.
Theuma was also granted Maltese citizenship based on his Maltese ancestry in 2020.
The French-born midfielder is being touted to make a big move to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes. The player is regarded as one of the most technically gifted players in the current crop of Maltese players.
What are the major sports countries doing?
Quick research shows that it’s not just small countries that decide to naturalize players to gain an advantage over their sporting rivals.
Born in France to Senegalese parents, Chelsea FC star Kalidou Koulibaly even represented France at the 2011 U20 World Cup in Colombia, but turned down France to play for Senegal from September 2015.
English star Raheem Sterling was not born on British soil. In fact, he moved from Kingston, Jamaica, to London when he was five, and decided to play for the Three Lions at the international level.
More examples abound, especially in large countries where the talent pool often overflows into the countries they once colonized.
Naturalization can be a shortcut to success, but as the GSSE showed, most of the medals won were from native Maltese athletes. At the end of it all, Team Malta’s resounding success may have sparked interest among the younger generations to pursue top-level sport, regardless of who the medalists were.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/sports/gsse-2023/123378/athlete_naturalisation_a_shortcut_to_success_
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Treat Williams dies aged 71 after motorcycle accident
- Athlete Naturalization: A Shortcut to Success?
- Oak Creek High School Student Tape Ball Gown; the theme is harmony
- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives in China | Political news
- It is our collective responsibility not to let the SDGs fall behind: PM Modi | India News
- Babar Azam can easily top Virat Kohli Imran Khans’ bold prediction for Pakistan captain ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup
- Sydney Sweeney did too much n*dity just to realize the dark side of Hollywood, says ‘Actress just took her top off for a role’
- Eric Sorenson joins the UMass Lowell hockey staff as an assistant coach
- Adriana Lima’s Most Memorable Runway Moments – CR Fashion Book
- Appearing as stunning in America’s Got Talent, netizens demand President Jokowi introduce Princess Ariani at Indonesian Independence Day celebration
- UK: Imprisonment of 3 children for using abortion pills ‘terrible’
- Treat Williams, star of ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’, is killed in a motorcycle accidentExBulletin