Athlete Naturalization: A Shortcut to Success?

The nature of sport is competition, and competition means getting ahead of the opponent in every way possible…in a fair way.

Malta’s lack of national success in sport can be attributed to several factors: lack of professional set-up, funding, favoritism and, in certain sports, corruption.

But another factor, which can sometimes be used as an excuse, is the country’s small pool of athletes from which to build a competitive national team. This reality is reinforced in less popular sports such as table tennis, track and field and basketball.

For years, various sports organizations and associations in Malta have chosen to naturalize players to gain an edge in international competitions.

Last week, Malta topped the medal list of the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) for the first time in the country’s history, with a total of 97 medals.

Athletes in the spotlight

Team Malta’s success was immediately thrust into the limelight as people began to question the naturalization of several athletes in various sports disciplines.

Of the 214 athletes making up the Maltese contingent, 183 athletes were Maltese nationals, 24 were non-Maltese nationals who had resided in Malta for the past three years and seven were issued passports on merit.

The seven athletes who received a Maltese passport were: Felix Wetzel (table tennis), Dimitrij Prokopcov (table tennis), Camilla Iacob (table tennis), Renata Strbikova (table tennis), Amber Melgoza (basketball), Eric Washington (basketball) and Matija Pecotic ( Tennis).

At the start, the training was proclaimed by Maltese table tennis player Andrew Gambina, former Vice President of the Malta Table Tennis Academy David Pace and Maltese-Slovak table tennis player Viktoria Lucenkova.

“The foreigners representing Malta, who have no connection with the island, will show up for the games, pocket a huge sum of money and then leave, contributing 0% to Malta and the development of Maltese table tennis,” Gambina said.

Malta has a Citizenship on Merit initiative. Malta may grant citizenship to persons who have rendered an exceptional service to the country or humanity or whose naturalization is of exceptional importance to Malta.

According to the technical regulations of the GSSE, the games are open to all nationals of the member countries. Regulations also stipulate that persons residing in the country for at least three years without interruption on the date of the Games are assimilated to the nationals.

Regulations further state that foreigners who meet the requirements must have an official residence permit, signed and sealed by the national authority, and a license from the national sports federation governing their sport in their country of residence for at least three years.

Sources within the sports federations pointed out that the practice is being adopted by many participating countries.

“Look at Cyprus for example, they have a large cohort of athletes who would not have made it in Greece and that is why they choose to play for the Cypriots. The situation is also the same for San Marino; Athletes who can’t beat the Italians play with them,” the source said.

Other insiders who spoke to this newspaper said that while they agree with the naturalization of athletes, a person brought in for the GSSE has already decided not to represent Malta at the upcoming European games.

“It is normal for us not to receive prize money for winning a medal in international competitions, and the GSSE was an exception. But when this person was told she would not be paid, she decided not to participate,” said one athlete. “You could criticize the individual for showing a lack of loyalty, but you could also criticize the authorities involved for not approaching sport professionally.”

Naturalization outside the GSSE

But the naturalization of players is also carried out in other sports, the most popular being football.

Two of the most famous examples are national team players Jodi Jones and Teddy Teuma.

Jones was born in England and plays for English Football League Two side Notts County. He is of Maltese descent through his father.

On 9 September 2022, he had his first call-up to the Malta national team for a series of UEFA Nations League matches, making his debut with Malta in a 2-1 UEFA Nations League loss against Estonia on 23 September 2022.

Theuma was also granted Maltese citizenship based on his Maltese ancestry in 2020.

The French-born midfielder is being touted to make a big move to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes. The player is regarded as one of the most technically gifted players in the current crop of Maltese players.

What are the major sports countries doing?

Quick research shows that it’s not just small countries that decide to naturalize players to gain an advantage over their sporting rivals.

Born in France to Senegalese parents, Chelsea FC star Kalidou Koulibaly even represented France at the 2011 U20 World Cup in Colombia, but turned down France to play for Senegal from September 2015.

English star Raheem Sterling was not born on British soil. In fact, he moved from Kingston, Jamaica, to London when he was five, and decided to play for the Three Lions at the international level.

More examples abound, especially in large countries where the talent pool often overflows into the countries they once colonized.

Naturalization can be a shortcut to success, but as the GSSE showed, most of the medals won were from native Maltese athletes. At the end of it all, Team Malta’s resounding success may have sparked interest among the younger generations to pursue top-level sport, regardless of who the medalists were.