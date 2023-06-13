Baseball season ends in heartbreaking Super Regional loss





STANFORD, California Texas Baseball fought back from a three-run deficit twice, but lost on a heartbreaking walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning 7-6 to Stanford in the NCAA Stanford Super Regional at Sunken Diamond on Monday. The Longhorns finish their season with a 42-22 record and are one win short of returning to the College World Series for a third consecutive season. Texas trailed 3-0 before scoring three runs in the fourth and trailed 6-3 before rallying in the eighth inning to tie the score at 6-6. With two runners up and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, a pop-up came in for the game winning hit. Luke Gordon took the unlucky loss after pitching 1 2/3 innings in relief after starting Game 1 of the Super Regional. Zane Morehouse was solid in relief, throwing six innings and giving up three runs on six hits. Jack O’Dowd had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and one run scored. Eric Kennedy went 3-for-5 with a run scored to cap off a stellar five-year career with Texas. Stanford took an early three-run lead in the second inning off the starter Tanner Witt . Morehouse was brought in from the bullpen to get out of trouble in the inning. Texas tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth with a streak of two out hits, starting with singles by Porter Brown and Kennedy. Jalin Flores walked to load the bases and O’Dowd cleared them with a three-run double to right. The Cardinal had an immediate answer in the bottom half, scoring three runs on two walks and two hits to retake the lead 6-3. The Longhorns fought back with another three-run frame to tie the game 6-6 on three hits in the top of the eighth. Flores walked to start the inning and O’Dowd hit his second double of the game to move two runners into scoring position. After a pitching change Mitchell Dale hit a sacrifice fly to drive into Flores. With one out, Peyton Power hit an RBI double and Dylan Campbell followed by an tying RBI-single down the middle. Gordon pitched a scoreless eighth inning of relief and appeared to be out of trouble in the ninth before a pop-up was lost in the lights and fell for a hit.

