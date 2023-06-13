Sports
Indian cricket’s feeder line in crisis: no ‘A’ tours, players struggle to get playing time | Cricket news
NEW DELHI: When Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar raided Australia at the Gabba in January 2021, they represented the strong feeder system that the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) had built over half a decade. Multiple options waiting in the wings meant India had an enviable battery of pace bowlers and skilled hitters for India to see through the transition.
09:31
Another WTC Final, another loss for Team India
Two years later, the Proefkast seems bare. Rahul Dravid, basking in the glory of building a healthy pipeline, cuts a helpless figure as the head coach of Team India. The BCCI has now been without a chairman of selectors for five months following the resignation of Chetan Sharma.
The India ‘A’ programme, which was Dravid’s calling card as head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has seen little movement. And the injury management program seems to have been paralyzed for some time now.
Team India’s performance in the WTC final was disappointing. Many of the senior players showed lack of discipline and hunger. It’s time to take care of young pigeons. There may be a tough road ahead as test players take time to mature. But that’s the right way.
As President of BCCI, Surav Ganguly had told TOI last year that the board had decided not to run ‘A’ tours during the Ranji Trophy season as it wanted all of its domestic best players to play in the main domestic championship. TOI also understands that there is reluctance among some boards to host India ‘A’ team as it is seen as a financial burden. All this meant that the board failed to work out a calendar that could help them prepare a strong second-line cricketer.
1/11
Time for Team India to bite the transition bullet?
Show captions
Former India selector Devang Gandhi, who worked closely with Dravid on ‘A’ tours, emphasizes the importance of development tours that took place around the year. “I understand you don’t want to water down the Ranji Trophy. But during our tenure there were ‘A’ tours of South Africa and Australia in July-September. Hardik and Siraj are products of those tours. We had ‘A’ tours this also paved the way for Rishabh Pant en in England Hanuma Vihari. Dravid was always in touch with the Indian team and asked them what they wanted. He played the boys in situations accordingly. Dravid himself was integral to the planning of the ‘A’ tours,” Gandhi told TOI.
As it stands, there is a headless selection committee that must first think about the ODI World Cup which starts in four months and also worry about creating a pool of players that the previous team management had to play with. The likes of Navdeep Saini and Avesh Khan, who were identified as India’s red-ball pacemakers by previous team management, have suddenly disappeared from the radar. Now that there are no more ‘A’ tours, their redemption has become difficult. Unraveling Vihari and sarfaraz khan‘s lack of improvement over first-class bowling is also a good example.
It is time for the imminent transition to take place. Virat Kohli, after losing the last World Test Championship final in 2021, had hinted that India should look ahead. To be fair to Dravid, he did try to transition last year by dropping Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha. A few injuries later, Pujara and Rahane were back.
“The team management has to decide who is more likely to play a WTC final if they make it after two years. Pujara, Umesh, Unadkat, Rohit and Rahane will all be in their late 30s. We did the same with Shichar Dhawan and Murali Vijay. That’s how Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were taken care of. Gill was picked for India ‘A’ ahead of Anmolpreet Singh on a century despite Anmolpreet having scored nearly 800 runs in Ranji Trophy. India ‘A’ was always a preview of the future program,” said Gandhi.
BCCI has been trying to make a big transition in T20 cricket after some disappointing T20 WC campaigns. The oval capitulation can cause another such red ball format move.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/sports/cricket/icc-world-test-championship/transition-pangs-no-a-tours-indian-cricket-feeder-line-dries-up/articleshow/100952918.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi calls 4G network reaching 12,548 villages and sub-districts
- Ishaan Khatter: The ‘decent boy’ whose acting talent awaits Bollywood’s attention
- Indian cricket’s feeder line in crisis: no ‘A’ tours, players struggle to get playing time | Cricket news
- PM Modi distributes 70,000 nomination letters, says ‘Rozgar Mela’ becomes new identity of BJP government.
- Rishi Sunak in slang match with his predecessor Boris Johnson
- Indian shares of Zee fall as concerns over Sony merger delay resurface after promoter SEBI bans
- Baseball season ends in heartbreaking Super Regional loss
- I wish I was in a fashion house: Eli Russell Linnetz on ERL’s first IRL show and his move from Venice to Florence
- Fazl questions government inaction against Imran
- Woah Vicky removes tattoos, opts for a new look to help her Hollywood career
- House Deputy Speaker backs Jokowi bauxite export ban
- Actor Treat Williams dies aged 71 after motorcycle accident