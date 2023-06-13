Indian cricket’s feeder line in crisis: no ‘A’ tours, players struggle to get playing time | Cricket news

Proud of a strong talent pool two years ago, BCCI is now staring at a bare closet

09:31 Another WTC Final, another loss for Team India

NEW DELHI: When Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar raided Australia at the Gabba in January 2021, they represented the strong feeder system that the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) had built over half a decade. Multiple options waiting in the wings meant India had an enviable battery of pace bowlers and skilled hitters for India to see through the transition.

Two years later, the Proefkast seems bare. Rahul Dravid, basking in the glory of building a healthy pipeline, cuts a helpless figure as the head coach of Team India. The BCCI has now been without a chairman of selectors for five months following the resignation of Chetan Sharma.

The India ‘A’ programme, which was Dravid’s calling card as head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has seen little movement. And the injury management program seems to have been paralyzed for some time now.

View times Team India’s performance in the WTC final was disappointing. Many of the senior players showed lack of discipline and hunger. It’s time to take care of young pigeons. There may be a tough road ahead as test players take time to mature. But that’s the right way.

As President of BCCI, Surav Ganguly had told TOI last year that the board had decided not to run ‘A’ tours during the Ranji Trophy season as it wanted all of its domestic best players to play in the main domestic championship. TOI also understands that there is reluctance among some boards to host India ‘A’ team as it is seen as a financial burden. All this meant that the board failed to work out a calendar that could help them prepare a strong second-line cricketer.

1/ 11 Time for Team India to bite the transition bullet? Show captions Team India still reels from a 209-point loss to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Sunday. The Indian batsmen flopped when it mattered and the truth is that the top and middle leagues failed to perform consistently, especially abroad. Captain Rohit Sharma appeared in 11 Tests and made 758 runs at 42.11 with two centuries in the WTC cycle. Rohit’s away record was significantly better compared to the home numbers during this period, averaging 52.57 to 36.88. But at 36 years old, can he last until 2025? Cheteshwar Pujara’s failure to act against Australia is deeply hurtful as he was thought to be in good shape after his exploits with Sussex in the County Cricket. Pujara played 17 Tests in the 2021-2023 WTC cycle and made 928 runs at an average of 32 with a single hundred, a record so disappointing for a team’s No. 3. Few other batsmen in the last decade have dominated the bowlers with the arrogance of modern great Virat Kohli, but now only the facade remains as he struggles to build those buildings in Test cricket. In the just concluded WTC cycle, Kohli made 932 runs from 17 tests, averaging 32.13 with a lone hundred, a 186 against Australia earlier this year on one of the flattest featherbeds in Ahmedabad. Kohli’s average dropped to 28.43 without a hundred during the same period. The recently resurrected Ajinkya Rahane averages 24.64 in the last WTC cycle.

Former India selector Devang Gandhi, who worked closely with Dravid on ‘A’ tours, emphasizes the importance of development tours that took place around the year. “I understand you don’t want to water down the Ranji Trophy. But during our tenure there were ‘A’ tours of South Africa and Australia in July-September. Hardik and Siraj are products of those tours. We had ‘A’ tours this also paved the way for Rishabh Pant en in England Hanuma Vihari . Dravid was always in touch with the Indian team and asked them what they wanted. He played the boys in situations accordingly. Dravid himself was integral to the planning of the ‘A’ tours,” Gandhi told TOI.

As it stands, there is a headless selection committee that must first think about the ODI World Cup which starts in four months and also worry about creating a pool of players that the previous team management had to play with. The likes of Navdeep Saini and Avesh Khan, who were identified as India’s red-ball pacemakers by previous team management, have suddenly disappeared from the radar. Now that there are no more ‘A’ tours, their redemption has become difficult. Unraveling Vihari and sarfaraz khan ‘s lack of improvement over first-class bowling is also a good example.

It is time for the imminent transition to take place. Virat Kohli, after losing the last World Test Championship final in 2021, had hinted that India should look ahead. To be fair to Dravid, he did try to transition last year by dropping Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha. A few injuries later, Pujara and Rahane were back.

“The team management has to decide who is more likely to play a WTC final if they make it after two years. Pujara, Umesh, Unadkat, Rohit and Rahane will all be in their late 30s. We did the same with Shichar Dhawan and Murali Vijay. That’s how Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were taken care of. Gill was picked for India ‘A’ ahead of Anmolpreet Singh on a century despite Anmolpreet having scored nearly 800 runs in Ranji Trophy. India ‘A’ was always a preview of the future program,” said Gandhi.

BCCI has been trying to make a big transition in T20 cricket after some disappointing T20 WC campaigns. The oval capitulation can cause another such red ball format move.