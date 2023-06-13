Prep tennis falls to Lexington in Division 1 | semifinals Sport

NEWTON Getting out of the state tournament is always a hard and emotional pill to swallow.

That reality unfolded Monday afternoon for the St. John’s Prep tennis team, but they certainly have no reason to hang their heads after leaving it all behind on the courts at Newton South High.

In the Division 1 state semifinals, the third-seeded Lexington took on the No. 2 ranked Eagles before dropping a 3-2 decision that ended their season. Prior to Monday’s setback, St. John’s had lost just one game all spring to, you guessed it, Lexington, by the same scoreline in the regular season.

It was fitting that the two talented programs met for a top-level rematch, but the Eagles just didn’t have enough to get over the hump.

“The kids worked really hard this season, they battled, (but) we played a great team,” said Eagles’ longtime head coach Mark Metropolis. “It was a few points here or there where we could have taken it if it went the other way. It was just a hard fought battle and all the kids on these courts came out to play both sides. That was great tennis.”

Even with the competitive loss, St. John’s has strung together its best season on the courts in recent times. They finished the year at 20-2, went a perfect 10-0 in Catholic Conference play and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2011.

The Eagles aren’t going anywhere anytime soon either, as five of their seven varsity starters return to the lineup next season.

“We’ve got some nice players now; we’re back to where we used to be,” said Metropolis, who has 494 wins to his name at St. John’s during his illustrious coaching career.

Starting at the top of the lineup, standout senior Paul Neal, who began his career as a seventh-grader on varsity at Peabody High before transferring to St. John’s last year, fell a 6-0, 6-3 decision to fellow senior Joel McCandless, a gangly yet powerful three-star recruit who will play college tennis at RPI in the fall.

Eagles’ second second singles player Jack Prokopis had some long and impressive runs against Rudr Malayna before finally falling, 6-4, 6-3.

But the match of the day undoubtedly came in the third singles, where freshman phenom John DeAngelis put on a show in a third-set super tiebreak. With the team game already decided, DeAngelis and his opponent Arindam Bagga were the only ones left after splitting the first two sets (6-7, 7-6). The result of the fight did not affect who advanced, so the two scrappers battled it out in a super tiebreaker to settle things, and DeAngelis shifted into extra gear to run away with a 10-0 victory.

“He came in this year and really solidified our lineup, he helped us a lot,” Metropolis said of DeAngelis. “He’s a really good player and he’s only a freshman. He gutted it today.”

St. John’s Prep also clinched its first double, as senior Ben Liptak and sophomore Luke Prokopis capped off a phenomenal campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 victory. Losing just one match all season, the gifted duo again impressed in their final.

“Ben was incredible, he’s improved so much,” Metropolis said. “If we played against the individuals this year, he probably would have won the state title with his partner. They could just play well together and everything I taught them, I just watch and they do those things.”

Lexington’s Naveen Kothadaraman and Gavin Ohler, both seniors, knocked out junior Mark McDuffee and sophomore Luke Free on the second double to round out the scoring. It was the pair’s first loss of the season and they battled to a 6–4, 6–2 loss.

“To lose just two games all season and play the schedule we did against the Wellesleys, the Lexingtons and the Concord-Carlisles of the world, it was a great season for these kids,” Metropolis said.