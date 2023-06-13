2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights odds, NHL picks, Game 5 hockey model predictions

The Vegas Golden Knights look to capture the first championship in their six-season history when they host the Florida Panthers for Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. Vegas reached the Stanley Cup Final in the 2017 first campaign -2018, but lost to Washington in five games. Beaten by Colorado in 1996, Florida recorded its first Stanley Cup Final victory in franchise history last Thursday, but dropped a 3-2 decision two days later to fall behind 3-1 in the series. series.

The opening game at the T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Vegas is the -178 favorite in the latest Golden Knights vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5.

This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as current form, individual games, injuries, and short- and long-term trends when creating NHL picks.

Here are Caesars Sportsbook's NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Golden Knights:

Moneyline Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Vegas -178, Florida +150

Golden Knight vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Golden Knight vs. Panthers puck line: Vegas -1.5 (+150)

VGK: The Golden Knights are 15-0 this postseason if they score at least three goals

FLA: The Panthers are 7-8 all-time when eliminated in the playoffs

Golden Knights vs. Panthers

Why the Golden Knights can win

Vegas has received offensive contributions from nearly all 18 skaters who have appeared in the Stanley Cup Final, with 11 different players scoring a goal and five others an assist. After providing just two assists in his first seven games this postseason, Jonathan Marchessault is on fire, racking up 22 of his 24 league-leading points in his last 14 games. The 32-year-old right wing is on a nine-game point streak, recording eight goals and six assists.

Marchessault has racked up a playoff-best 13 wins, four of which have come in this series. Mark Stone has been on the scoresheet in every game against the Panthers, scoring two goals and setting up four other goals. The 31-year-old is third on the Golden Knights with 21 points this postseason and has done most of his damage at home, recording seven goals and eight assists.

Why the Panthers can win

If Matthew Tkachuk manages to put on his skates and take to the ice for Game 5, Florida will have a chance to extend the series. The 25-year-old left winger is battling an undisclosed injury and missed training on Monday, putting his availability in doubt. But Tkachuk has had a sensational postseason so far, as he shares the league lead with 24 points and is tied for third with 11 goals – four of which were game winners.

The Panthers hope Aleksander Barkov can deliver a performance similar to that of Game 4. The 27-year-old Finland captain recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday after failing to score a run in the first three games of the series. Defenseman Brandon Montour also seems to have broken out of his funk, recording two goals and an assist in his last two games after a 10-game point drought.

How to watch Golden Knights vs. Panthers picks

SportsLine's model leans towards the total as the simulations have the teams combine for 6.2 goals.

So who will win Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and which side of the moneyline has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Golden Knights money line you have to jump, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 timesAnd invent.