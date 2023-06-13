Sports
OWL Legislative Council sets agenda to consider eSports, ban on cheerleaders
The UIL Legislative Council will meet on Tuesday to consider several points, including proposals to add eSports, boys’ volleyball and table tennis as sanctioned sports.
The UIL’s permanent athletic committee will discuss 15 points submitted by the public, including banning cheerleaders at basketball games and giving home field advantage to district champion football teams. There is also a proposal to ban coaches from coaching their own child at the same school.
Committee staff will also consider their own proposal to allow sixth grade participation in Class 1A.
The standing policy committee will discuss the punishment of eSports, as well as “a proposal to change the 5A football realignment structure”.
Public proposals for OWL athletics
Ban train horns at football matches
Allowing Class 1A schools to participate in additional tournaments in exchange for individual games
Ban cheerleaders at basketball games
Allowing audio communication devices for hard of hearing athletes in basketball
Allowing the district champion’s home court advantage in the first round of football playoffs
Allowing two physical education courses
Require officials to be paid within five days for games canceled by the schools
Add Boys’ Volleyball as an OWL-approved activity
Let boys participate in the girls’ volleyball team
Prohibiting coaches from coaching their own child at the school where they work
Extended game restriction rule from December to Thanksgiving holiday
Adjustment of softball and baseball rules regarding batters
Add table tennis as an OWL-approved activity
Banning all athletic activities during the month of July
Enabling coaches to coach 7-on-7 football leagues in the summer
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lubbockonline.com/story/sports/high-school/2023/06/13/uil-legislative-council-sets-agenda-to-consider-esports-cheerleader-ban-basketball/70313944007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Earthquakes hit parts of northern India as a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir
- Download Planet of Lana FLT for free
- Babar Azam can easily surpass Virat Kohli: Imran Khan
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Boris Johnson’s latest resignation: Ex-PM found guilty of deliberately misleading Parliament
- BTS star Suga loves India and wants to perform here: I love Bollywood movies
- OWL Legislative Council sets agenda to consider eSports, ban on cheerleaders
- Virginia Commonwealth University presents five fashion projects
- Social class can hold young people back
- Patient-reported distress at a cancer center during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Download Gloomwood Fire at the Gates Early Access for free
- For China’s LGBTQ community, safe spaces are increasingly hard to find