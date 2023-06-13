Sports
Here’s how many times each seed makes it to the Men’s College World Series
In a sport as wildly unpredictable as baseball, how important is a seedline when it comes to paving the way to the Men’s College World Series?
Part of the answer: Regional No. 1 seeds account for just under 75 percent of all MCWS participants since the current format of the NCAA baseball tournament was introduced in 1999.
MCWS 2023: 2023 DI Baseball Championship Updates
So, do the top-ranked teams have a fast track to Omaha? According to the data, more often than not, yes. But does the team of thevery topof the ranking always win everything? History says no. We will come back to that later. Let’s take a look at the tournament format first:
The current NCAA tournament system splits the initial 64-team field into 16 four-team regional teams. Each quartet is seeded Nos. 1-4, which determine the regional double-elimination schedule. That means we have 16 1-seeds, 16 2-seeds, 16 3-seeds and 16 4-seeds at the start of the tournament.
Here’s how the regional seeds’ representation has spread each year from 1999-2023 in the eight-team Men’s College World Series field.
How many times each regional seed advances to the Men’s College World Series (1999-2023):
|year
|1 seeds
|2 seeds
|3 seeds
|4 seeds
|2023
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2022
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2021
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2018
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2017
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2016
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2015
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2014
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2013
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2012
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2011
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2010
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2009
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2008
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2007
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2006
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2005
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2004
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2003
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2002
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2001
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2000
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1999
|7
|1
|0
|0
|TOTAL:
|141 (73.4%)
|32(16.7%)
|16 (8.3%)
|3 (1.6%)
On average, according to data spanning over two decades, six out of eight participants in the Men’s College World Series are No. 1 regional seeds each year. The 2013 MCWS remains the only example where all eight participants came from the best line. In 2023, five of the eight Regional 1 seeds.
There have been eight times seven No. 1 seeds to make it to the last field. So is 2008, when No. 4 seed Fresno State was the outlier. Guess what? Those Cinderella Bulldogs got one of the most surprising title runs in MCWS history. Oral Roberts became the third 4-seed to ever reach Omaha in 2023.
Conversely, there were only three No. 1 seeds in Omaha in 2007, a 21-year low. Oregon State became the first 3-seed under the current format to win a national title that year, defeating 1-seed North Carolina in the final.
We could further explore the performance of seeds in the NCAA baseball tournament and the Men’s College World Series by looking at national seeds. This concept was also introduced in 1999. From that year onward, the selection committee provided designations for the top eight teams in the field from the first half of regional No. 1 seeds. These teams will automatically host a Super Regional if they get that far.
Labels 1-8 were delivered from 1999-2017. As of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the national seed reveal was extended to 1-16. Now we know exactly where every number 1 regional seedline is located.
However, for this historical review, let’s focus on the top eight. Here’s a breakdown of how many people have qualified for the MCWS and ended up winning since 1999:
|seed no.
|Mcw’s performances
|MCWS TITLES
|1
|15
|1
|2
|17
|3
|3
|15
|2
|4
|11
|1
|5
|14
|2
|6
|11
|0
|7
|12
|0
|8
|12
|0
|TOTAL:
|107
|9
This table includes representatives in the 2023 Men’s College World Series, which runs June 16-26. No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 2 Florida, No. 5LSU, No. 7 Virginia and No. 8 Stanford were the seeded teams to make it to the field, joined by three unseeded teams TCU, Tennessee and Oral Roberts.
You may see something that definitely stands out at the top of the chart. Only one No. 1 overall seed has actually won the national championship. That honor falls to Miami (FL) in 1999, the very first year of the current tournament format.
The 1999 MCWS was also one of the closest times we saw all chalk in Omaha, 1 through 8. Oklahoma State, a regional 2 seed, was the only non-national seed in that year’s field. In 2001, two-seed Tennessee was the lone outlier.
The drought of the top national seeds winning in Omaha marks 22 years after Tennessee failed to make the MCWS field in 2022. The Volunteers are the ninth No. 1 national seed not to advance to the Men’s College World Series. Only two made it to the final series when they got there. Wake Forest will try to break that trend in 2023.
So who do win in Omaha? Here are the DI baseball national champions from 1999-2022, including their regional and national seeds:
*Reminder: National seeds were labeled 1-8 from 1999-2017. In 2018 this was expanded to 1-16.
|year
|champion
|regional seed
|national seed
|2022
|Be Miss
|3
|N/R
|2021
|Mississippi state
|1
|7
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Vanderbilt
|1
|2
|2018
|Oregon state
|1
|3
|2017
|Florida
|1
|3
|2016
|Coast Carolina
|2
|N/R
|2015
|Virginia
|3
|N/R
|2014
|Vanderbilt
|1
|N/R
|2013
|UCLA
|1
|N/R
|2012
|Arizona
|1
|N/R
|2011
|south carolina
|1
|4
|2010
|south carolina
|1
|N/R
|2009
|LSU
|1
|3
|2008
|the state of Fresno
|4
|N/R
|2007
|Oregon state
|3
|N/R
|2006
|Oregon state
|1
|N/R
|2005
|Texas
|1
|N/R
|2004
|Cal State Fullerton
|2
|N/R
|2003
|Rice
|1
|5
|2002
|Texas
|1
|5
|2001
|Miami (Flemish)
|1
|2
|2000
|LSU
|1
|2
|1999
|Miami (Flemish)
|1
|1
A top eight national seed won the Men’s College World Series for the first five years after the process was introduced. The top two overall took the title in each of the first three seasons.
That trend reversed course over the next 15 years. As of 2004, 12 of the 18 national champions were not nationally seeded, including six champions who did not even host regional competitions. In 2022, Ole Miss’s run from regional No. 3 seed to national championship broke a four-tournament streak of national seeds by winning it all.
What the data shows us is that regional hosts account for three quarters of all MCWS participants And eventual national champion since 1999, a top-eight national seed doesn’t always guarantee success once in Omaha.
|
