India Schedule for ICC World Cup 2023: Full List of Matches and Venues for India Matches





India at the 2023 ICC World Cup: The schedule for this year’s World Cup is nearing completion, with India playing nine matches in the group stage. Here is the full list of fixtures for India including opponents and venues. According to a draft version divided by ESPNcricinfo, India would play against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, South Africa and two qualifying teams. The big duel between IND and PAK will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad. World Cup 2023 When will the event be held? The men’s ODI World Cup is tentatively scheduled October 5 to November 19according to a report by ESPN cricinfo. Are the locations final? The locations have yet to be finalized, but 11 locations have supposedly been finalized ESPNcricinfo: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Lucknow, Rajkot and Mumbai, Indore and Trivandrum are shortlisted. How many matches are played? A total of 48 matches will be played: the 10 teams will compete in a 45-match round-robin league, which will be followed by the semi-finals and the final. Stories What are the latest updates on the World Cup schedule? the 28th of May: BCCI (host board) secretary Jay Shah said the the schedule will be announced during the final of the World Test Championship in London at a press conference. However, since then there have been no updates on the same, not even a day after the Kia Oval’s finals came to an end. June 8: ICC chief executive revealed that it may take some time to finalize the schedule as discussions are ongoing around certain locations. India at the 2023 World Cup: Full Playlist According to a draft version shared by ESPNcricinfothe following is India’s schedule: October 8: India v Australia, Chennai

11 October: India v Afghanistan, New Delhi

October 15: India in Pakistan, Ahmedabad

19 October: India v Bangladesh, Pune

22 October: India v New Zealand, Dharamsala

29 October: India v England, Lucknow

November 2nd: India v Qualification, Mumbai

November 5: India v South Africa, Kolkata

November 11: India v Qualifier, Bengaluru Remark: This is just a draft shared by ESPNcricinfo. The final version may vary and will be updated here once the official games are released by the ICC. Subscribe to the Wisden Cricket YouTube Channel for post-match analysis, player interviews, and much more.

