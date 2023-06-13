Silvio Berlusconi was good for football, but the game also served him well | Milan

TToday’s sadness does not erase the happy moments we spent together, read Carlo Ancelotti’s tribute to Silvio Berlusconi, who died on Monday. There remains an infinite gratitude to the president, but especially to an ironic, loyal, intelligent, sincere man, fundamental in my adventure as a footballer, first and then as a coach. Thank you chairman.

Within football, as evidenced by the many tributes pouring in from the leading figures of the Italian game, Berlusconi’s golden age is remembered as a time of progress and modernization, perhaps quite unlike that within the political sphere. In many ways, Don Silvio was good for football, but the game was also good for him and a springboard for wider ambitions.

Still, there are few doubts that Berlusconi is a football man. Even as his health and political horizons dwindled, his money and influence helped turn Monza into a A competition club for the first time. That he was filmed last December promising Monza players now you play Milan Juventus if you win against one of these top teams I’ll take a bus whores to the locker room suggested that the bunga bunga styles that made him infamous worldwide made, were not dimmed .

Football established Berlusconi’s worldwide reputation as the media mogul who bought ailing Milan in 1986 and, by choosing Arrigo Sacchi as his coach, quickly established a dynasty. Sacchi, with no playing career behind him, was chosen after turning Parma’s previous pushback into a growing force. Parma defeated Milan over two legs in a Coppa Italia tie in 1987, making Berlusconi’s decision for him.

When he brought me on board, I told him, “You’re either crazy or a genius,” Sacchi said Monday in memory of his brilliant friend. The former shoe salesman turned out to be an inspired choice. The team that graced Ancelotti as an attacking midfielder consisted of three brilliant Dutchmen in Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard at a time of restrictions on foreign players, backed by a defense composed by Franco Baresi and Alessandro Costacurta and featuring a young Paolo Maldini, all three Milan youth products.

a A competition title was collected at the end of the 1987–88 season for two European Cups in 1989 and 1990, Sacchi’s compelling game that overwhelmed opponents, an attacking style revolutionary within Italian football, where defensive bolt reigned for decades. Milan pressed their opponents and their all-star attack, Van Basten on a far too short peak, did the rest. In the 1991–92 season, with Fabio Capello replacing an exhausted Sacchi, whose fire would never burn so brightly again, Milan went into the league season unbeaten, a run that eventually stretched to 58 games.

Silvio Berlusconi and Filippo Inzaghi celebrate after winning the European Cup in Milan in 2007. Photo: Reuters File Photo/Action Images/Reuters

Milan provided a framework for the great teams to follow, from Real Madrid’s collection of galctico superstars to Barcelona under Pep Guardiola. Manchester City’s all-conquering coach has co-opted much of Sacchi’s pressing, based on Dutch Total Football, honed in a cage built in a gym at the Milanello training complex that Sacchi said was like being in the maximum-security Sing Sing- prison. Guardiola has never disguised Sacchi’s influence on his coaching; the two remain confidants, steady dining partners.

Meanwhile, for Berlusconi, success in business and football set him on the path to a political career. His move to front-line politics in 1994 came when he was recognized as the owner of the club known as the biggest and best in the world. In May, Milan destroyed Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League final in Athens, the Dutch now out of the picture, Dejan Savicevic, Zvonimir Boban and Marcel Desailly the new leaders.

Those who lament the overbearing presence of geopolitics in football today may have forgotten that the Come on Italy leader, Italy’s four-time prime minister, his country’s presence in pre-Iraq negotiations also happened to own Milan, a club that won five European Cups under his ownership.