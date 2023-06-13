Tennis has a Djokovic problem and a solution must be found





Let’s take a look at that list of players who beat Djokovic again. Go a little further back, to those years in the wilderness when he nursed his elbow and switched coaches, and you’ll find players like Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Tomas Berdych, all of whom are now retired or reduced to a shadow of their former selves. With Nadal recovering his hip and skipping the rest of the season, there isn’t a single person with the knowledge and physical capacity to beat Djokovic in the best of five sets. And how do you learn? Djokovic developed his mastery through repeated exposure to the ultimate high school. He continued to take on Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray tournament after tournament throughout the Big Fours halcyon years in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Alcaraz can beat his contemporaries all he wants, but playing against Djokovic is different, and he admitted that after Friday’s semi-final. I’ve never felt the tension I felt in that match, Alcaraz confessed. If someone says that he comes on the field without any nerves to play against Novak, then he is lying. The next time I face Novak I hope to be different, but the nerves will be there. How can Alcaraz bridge the knowledge gap? Perhaps he and his coach, former world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, can glean enough information from those two hours on Court Philippe Chatrier. But experience is precious, and you suspect they’ll need a few more tries before they’re really done. By then, Djokovic will have completed the calendar battle and wonder if he can make it to 30 majors. In all likelihood he will play with even more freedom and fluidity now that he has landed number 23 and no longer has to worry about scrapping for the top of the leaderboard. Unless Alcaraz matures faster than I expect, the only things that could hold Djokovic back are a loss of motivation or an injury to his seemingly ageless body. So if you want a picture of the future of tennis, imagine Djokovic’s Asics sneakers bouncing back and forth for many months on every kind of surface.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2023/06/13/tennis-needs-novak-djokovic-find-new-sparring-partner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos