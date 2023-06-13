ESU Field Hockey recognized in the White House





NCAA National Championship athletes from around the country were invited to the White House to celebrate College Athlete Day, including the Lady Warriors.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. Members of the East Stroudsburg University hockey team disembarked the bus on campus after a trip to the White House in Washington, D.C., to celebrate College Athlete Day. The team members were in shock when they received the invitation. Stroudsburg native and co-captain of the team, Olivia Breen lined up with other NCAA Championship athletes for the first event of its kind at the White House. “I actually had the honor of getting on stage and standing there as the vice president made remarks, and it was such an honor and an amazing experience. A great way to finish my senior year,” Breen said. About 1,000 other student-athletes were invited to celebrate College Athlete Day. Grace Hoelbinger says it was an honor to have named East Stroudsburg with so many other great schools. “Being able to see all of the Division I, II and III and see all the other athletes, like athletes that I looked up to and watched on social media and TV. Actually, it was just so surreal and really cool to see them in person,” Hoelbinger. The Lady Warriors won the NCAA Division II Field Hockey National Championship in December. The team defeated Shippensburg 1-0 to win the second national championship in the school’s history. The victory and the invitation to the White House are two things they will never forget. “Really going to the White House is like winning a national championship. You don’t do it every day, so it was really nice to see,” said Jady Vangils. “We’re not a big school, but we’re not a super small school either, so just being invited by the Bidens and going to the White House was just wow,” Hoelbinger said. The Lady Warriors will return to defend their title in August. Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

