Teenager from Cumbria represents England in international table tennis competition





Sophie Akred A talented table tennis player from Cumbria has been selected to represent England in an international competition. Sophie Ackred, from Chetwynde School in Barrow, won a place in the British Senior Schools Internationals at the University of Galway in Ireland later this month. She has been praised by selectors for the high standard she has achieved to make it to the event where she will compete against teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man. The nine-year-old student, who runs the school’s table tennis club with her father Paul, said she was delighted to receive the letter confirming her place in the final. She said, I’m excited and very proud to have been selected. I’ve played in the school internationals twice before and it was a fantastic experience. Sophie, who is a sporty all-rounder who also enjoys football and cricket, first picked up a table tennis bat when she was about six years old. She was introduced to the sport by her father, Paul, who has played locally for many years and helps run the local league and coaching sessions for juniors and adults. He said: Sophie puts time and effort into her training. She enjoys sport and also helps organize the morning table tennis sessions at Chetwynde School, which are for students from Year 4 upwards. The sessions we hold at school on Tuesday and Thursday evenings have also been a great success with a number of juniors initially coming to train with friends and now playing in the local league against senior players. Table tennis is not only a great sport from a physical point of view, but also helps to develop friendships that can last for many years and is truly an inclusive sport for everyone.

