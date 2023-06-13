White House honors national champions on College Athlete Day





The White House welcomed NCAA national champions from across the country on Monday, celebrating their accomplishments as part of College Athlete Day. The Biden administration invited every national champion from the past academic year, with 52 teams making the trip to the nation’s capital. The White House regularly hosts championship teams from around the world of sports, but College Athlete Day marked the first time it hosted national NCAA champions from all three divisions. It was a memorable moment for athletes and coaches who had already reached the pinnacle of their sport earlier this season. “This is definitely the icing on the cake. All our hard work on and off the ice this year. It all came down to that national championship game and we certainly deserved it,” said Zach Tyson, a Hobart/William Smith graduate student and men’s ice hockey player. For some student-athletes, the excitement of winning a championship was fresh in their minds. Many showed up in their official team gear or national championship merchandise. Cal Poly Humbolt won the Division II rowing championship just two weeks ago. “It’s just amazing to spend today with all the people I love so much,” says team member Dana Foley, a senior. “It feels very special because our team is mainly made up of new rowers. Winning early in our career is very exciting for the future. Getting this makes it extra meaningful.” College Athlete Day marked the first time the White House hosted NCAA national champions from all three divisions (Photo by Jaelyn Arndt/NCAA) Coaches selected one student-athlete from each team to represent them onstage during the program, with comments from Texas Women’s Volleyball Player and NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship Most Outstanding Player Vice President Kamala Harris, and NCAA President Charlie Baker. The speakers highlighted the attributes the teams needed to reach this point and the event as a culmination in a long road to a championship. “Only the very best become national champions,” said Harris. “I know it wasn’t easy. You’ve made huge sacrifices. Training through injuries, birthdays, holidays and even a pandemic. You all know what it means to commit and push through.” “I’m so proud to be here with you all today. This is what I love about sport. It can bring people together from all backgrounds and identities,” said Eggleston. “The diversity we see here today reflects American society, and the qualities we emanate as student-athletes are important values ​​that we continue to demonstrate every day as a country, such as involvement, communication, trust and acceptance.” “E pluribus unum means out of many, one,” Baker said, referring to a traditional motto found on the Great Seal of the United States. “That’s exactly who you are and what you represent here today. You are the national champion in your sport and you represent all those who have played with and against you here today.” View the full program at White House YouTube page. Student-athletes from 52 NCAA national championship teams enjoyed College Athlete Day on the south lawn of the White House. (Photo by Jaelyn Arndt/NCAA)

