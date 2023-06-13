Raonic records first-round win in exchange for ATP Tour after nearly two-year injury absence

Canada’s Milos Raonic made a successful return to the ATP Tour on Monday, beating Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 at the Libema Open for his first win in nearly two years.

It took Raonic an hour and 24 minutes to clinch victory in the first round of the outdoor grass tournament.

“It’s nice to give it another try and hopefully get as far as I can,” said Raonic. “I’ve done my best and I want to see how far I can get.”

The 32-year-old has missed time lately due to Achilles tendon and toe injuries. His last tour match was a three-set loss to American Brandon Nakashima in July 2021.

Raonic entered the 32-man main draw thanks to his provisional ranking. The tournament at ATP 250 level is led by Russian Daniil Medvedev and Italian Jannik Sinner.

“It was a real pleasure to play in front of people,” said Raonic. “I couldn’t hit a single tennis ball for a year, now I get to play in front of a lot of people. It was quite nerve-wracking, I had forgotten that feeling.”

“To be honest, it might have been a bit easier if I hadn’t played for anyone today.”

The Canadian had a 15-4 lead in aces against his No. 39-ranked opponent, winning 92 percent of his first serve points.

Raonic improved to 3-0 in head-to-head games against Kecmanovic. They won the other victories in 2019 on outdoor hard courts.

Raonic will play Australian Jordan Thompson or French qualifier Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round.

In the women’s game, Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., recorded a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium. The Canadian plays in the eighth finals against the best placed Veronika Kudermetova.

Sixth-seeded Bianca Andreescu from Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to play her opening game against Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez on Tuesday.

Raonic was number 22 in the world when he last played on tour. His career highlight was No. 3 in 2016, the year he became the first Canadian in modern times to reach a Grand Slam men’s singles final.

Raonic defeated Roger Federer in the semifinals at Wimbledon that year before losing to Andy Murray in the final.

It was often a little heartbreaking that I couldn't do anything and it's nice to be here again.

Armed with a service cannon, the six-foot-tall right-hander from Thornhill, Ont., turned pro in 2008 and broke through on the ATP Tour in 2011.

Raonic won the first of three straight titles at that indoor hard court event that year in San Jose. He was named ATP Newcomer of the Year in 2011 and won eight ATP crowns between ’11 and 2016.

Injuries have been a regular problem for Raonic over the years. He has also had to overcome hip, foot, quadriceps and back problems during his career.

“It was often a little heartbreaking that I couldn’t do anything and it’s nice for me to be here again,” he said. “I get the chance to be on the track, I get the chance to play, I get the chance to compete, to do the work and I get the chance to see how far it takes me, so I’m satisfying.”

Raonic represented Canada at the 2012 London Olympics and when active was a regular on the country’s Davis Cup team.

Sonego upsets defending champion in the Netherlands

Lorenzo Sonego knocked out defending champion Matteo Berrettini of the Stuttgart Open, beating the Italian 6-1, 6-2.

Berrettini was on his way to his third victory in three appearances on the grass tournament. But he struggled from the start against 41st seeded Sonego, who saved all six break points he faced.

“Today I played my best tennis. This is my first tournament on grass, my first match, and I played very well. I am very happy with that,” said Sonego, who added that Berrettini is his “best friend on tour and it’s hard to see him like this. I hope the best for him in the next tournament.”

Berrettini had a nine-game winning streak on grass, including his victories last year in Stuttgart and Queen’s Club in London.