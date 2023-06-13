Rosters set for Crazy Game of Hockey





The Minnesota Wild has announced the rosters for the Crazy Game of Hockey Celebrity Game taking place on Saturday, July 8 at 12:30 p.m. at TRIA Rink, the Wilds practice facility in downtown Saint Paul. More than 50 celebrities will take part in the game, with three 20-minute periods and 16-minute intermissions (doors open at 11:30am). The Minnesota Wilds Crazy Game of Hockey charity event will be held in partnership with the band OAR and Minnesota’s own Grammy-nominated guitarist Cory Wong on July 7-8 in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Team OAR takes on Team Cory Wong. Each team will wear custom uniforms that will be autographed and auctioned with proceeds benefiting the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Schedules can be found by clicking here. It will be a fun and interactive day, showcasing the talent of current NHL players, Wild alumni, other athletes, celebrities and musicians, said Andrew Heydt, Minnesota Wild Director of Team Operations & Alumni Relations. There are exciting intermission activities, live commentary with player engagement, and local food and drink for fans to enjoy throughout the day. The weekend activities will feature three events that help launch and promote the Wild Alumni Association: the VIP event presented by Fan HQ at the historic Pantages Theater in Minneapolis on Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m., a celebrity hockey game presented by Continental Diamond at TRIA Rink in Saint Paul on July 8 at 12:30 p.m. and a concert at the legendary Armory in Minneapolis with the band OAR and Cory Wong on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Crazy Game of Hockey charity event are on sale now at wild.com/CrazyGame. Options include access to all three events or access to each individual event. (info courtesy of Wild)

