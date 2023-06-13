Heather Watson believes the power of women’s tennis has prepared her for victory in Nottingham





Heather Watson of Great Britain celebrates during the Women’s Singles Round of 32 match against Jule Niemeier of Germany during day one of the Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Center on June 12, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA) By Oli Dickson Jefford, Sportsbeat Heather Watson believes competition amidst the growing strength and depth of women’s tennis helped her achieve an impressive opening round victory at the LTA’s Rothesay Open in Nottingham. Watson, who is supported by LTA’s Pro Access programme, made it through two qualifying rounds to reach the main draw in Nottingham, taking on the hard-hitting German Jule Niemeier. Niemeier was victorious when the two met on Center Court at Wimbledon last year, but today it was a different story, with Watson pulling away from 4-1 to a 6-4 6-3 victory in the opening set. Watson’s grass-court season began a week ago with a first-round loss at the LTA’s Lexus Surbiton Trophy, but this week has made it through two qualifiers and her opening main-draw game with relative ease this week. And she believes simplifying her game plan against similar opponents has proven crucial to her success so far, with a second-round match against Tatjana Maria on Wednesday. I’ve gone in with pretty similar tactics each time so far,” said Watson. It’s all been really big servers and I feel like I’m coming back really well at the moment, which really helps, it took away Jules biggest strength today, so I’m really happy with that. I still feel like I can reach better levels in my game, but I feel like I’m getting better and better as each match progresses. I think the last time I played her was last year at Wimbledon. She played really well, but I didn’t stand a chance. At Wimbledon I thought I was going for it, and today I think she didn’t play as well as last year at Wimbledon, but I’m glad I got through it. The 31-year-old has seen her ranking drop in recent months, but believes spending time on the ITF circuit – still playing regularly against WTA-level opposition – served her Monday well. She added: the depth in women’s tennis has grown so much. There’s a much greater depth and at those ITF events you’re playing against the same players as at the WTA. Story continues That’s why when I come here and play my first round I feel like I’m really prepared because I’ve played a lot of games against girls at this level. I think ranking wise it’s been a pretty crappy year, but tennis wise I think I’ve played more games and won more games than when I started my career. For the latest action on the UK summer grass season, check out the LTA website

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/heather-watson-believes-strength-of-womens-tennis-prepared-her-for-nottingham-win-114809194.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos