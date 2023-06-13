4-star 2024 CB Austin Alexander is committed to the Jayhawks





Kansas Football’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a torrid start, the most recent addition being Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander. Austin Alexander announced his commitment to the Kansas Jayhawks earlier today. Alexander visited the Jayhawks over the weekend and is now the eighth entry in the 2024 recruiting class. He’s a huge asset to Lance Leipold and the first wave of official visits couldn’t have started better. Alexander is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback from Chicago, Illinois. Alexander is rated the No. 411 player in the 2024 class by 247 Sports Composite Rankings. Alexander joins a class of 2024 that already includes Jacorey Stewart, Harrison Utley, Red Martel, Isaiah Marshall, Aundre Gibson, Jonathan Kamara and Carson Bruhn. Only running back Devin Neal was touted higher from high school during the Lance Leipold era. He is the program’s twelfth highest ranked football recruit of all time. It is difficult to put into words what this means for the progress of KU. It’s one thing to have talented players like Alexander make official visits to your school, but getting them to commit to the visit – especially early in the recruiting process – is super impressive. It really shows what an incredible job the staff did during the official visit to leave Alexander in no doubt about what Kansas is all about. The 2024 recruiting class will be one of the better recruiting classes in a very long time for the Jayhawks. The Jayhawks have already received multiple crystal ball predictions for other highly regarded recruits who also made official visits to the school this weekend. Kansas received three pledges between today and yesterday following the conclusion of 12 official visits. The Jayhawks’ recruiting class in 2024 could become even more special if they can bring in four-star WR Nick Marsh (No. 99 player in the nation), who will make an official visit to the school this week on June 14. Needless to say, Lance Leipold and his staff are doing incredible things that some thought would be impossible, considering where the Kansas football program was just a few years ago. To follow @ThroughThePhog on Twitter and like our page @throughthephog on Facebook for more Kansas Jayhawks coverage. You can sign up to write for us by clicking the link below. Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Through The Phog team! Write for us!

