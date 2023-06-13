Monica Puig: How marathon running kept the former tennis player from descending into a ‘big black hole of depression and sadness’





Monica Puig won more than 300 competitions during her time tennis career and the feeling afterward was often the same: relief, excitement, and satisfaction that the weeks and months of sacrifice and preparation had paid off.

Today, exactly one year after shoulder problems forced her to retire at age 28, Puig can still relive some of those winning emotions without picking up a tennis racket or setting foot on a court.

She started running marathons, first in New York City, then Boston and London on back-to-back weekends earlier this year, and is already halfway to her goal of running all six of the world’s marathon majors by the end of 2024. complete.

Every time I cross the finish line of a marathon and hit a new personal best, I get emotional. I cried, says Puig. CNN Sports.

I was just in awe of what I’ve done because I could easily just sit on the couch and cry and feel sorry for myself. But I tried to channel all that energy I have for whatever I had felt about my career into something more productive.

Completing a marathon, says Puig, feels very similar and very different to winning a tennis match. With tennis, the stakes felt higher when ranking points, global recognition and prize money were on the line.

But the sense of personal fulfillment she gets from running has endured, easing the lingering pain of her retirement from tennis.

It’s more about showing myself that I didn’t let myself fall into this big black hole of depression and sadness when I had to end my career so early, Puig adds.

I was able to pick myself up again and find something else that motivates me to get out of bed every day, that motivates me to stay strong and fit and have fun at the same time.

Puig reached a career-high ranking of No. 27 in the world and won one WTA Tour title in 2014. Her crowning achievement came two years later when she won Olympic gold in Rio Puerto Rico’s first-ever gold medal at the Games.

As a tennis player, Puig always saw running as a form of punishment and never fun. It became a means of clearing her head as she was recovering from injuries and over time she began to increase the distance of her runs. Three miles became five, five became eight, and then eight became half and full marathons.

Now Puig also has her sights set on competing in triathlons and running the remaining marathon majors in Chicago, Berlin and Tokyo. Her first half Ironman, a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 21.1-mile run, is in September in Augusta, Georgia, and she plans to race again at home in Puerto Rico next year.

An amateur runner and triathlete, it’s a sharp transition from her life as one of the best tennis players in the world, though Puig thinks her experience with the latter has benefited the former.

You compete with yourself, she says of all three disciplines, you are your biggest enemy or supporter out there. What you think can push you or it can limit you.

In tennis, I’m not going to say that my mental strength was my strength, because I often didn’t know how to deal with negative thoughts, but I feel like everyone matures mentally in their own time.

Doing marathons and triathlon has really helped my mindset to grow and develop this can-do attitude for everything I do. It is also thanks to tennis that I have a certain discipline. All that discipline really helped me stay in shape and stay true to my goals.

Elbow surgery in 2019, followed by three shoulder surgeries in three years, ultimately ended Puig’s tennis career. She played her first game since 2020 at the Madrid Open last year, but the shoulder problems persisted.

There were times, says Puig, when she couldn’t sleep on the affected side because the pain in her shoulder was so bad. In addition, the mental toll of constant rehabilitation and almost four years away from regularly participating in the tour began to mount.

It felt like pushing a rock up a mountain, and the rock kept crushing me as I kept moving forward, says Puig.

I clearly believed that I could come back, I believed in myself enough. Last year I was determined to start playing competitively again.

But when I saw my surgeon after the last time I was on the track, he said, “Look, I have to be honest with you, your shoulder isn’t right.” And we can’t just keep opening your shoulder to fix it every time it goes wrong.

Puig is not yet ready to walk away from tennis altogether and hopes to play exhibition matches in the future. She recently returned to the practice rink and had to temper expectations from fans, who interpreted social media images as the start of a competitive comeback.

But Puig has remained involved in the sport as a broadcaster, allowing her to approach the game in a different way compared to her playing days.

When commenting or watching matches, I’ve noticed that my understanding of the game has improved a lot, she says. I feel like I’m smarter and I can see things, I can notice things. I study the game much better than when I was playing.

My understanding of tennis has grown and I wish I was still playing so I could implement some of the things I see and translate that knowledge into what I do on the court.

Puig adds that she still misses tennis, especially when she sees her contemporaries flourish at grand slams.

Now that her shoulder will never be the way it was before the surgery, she’s learned to accept her body’s limitations and is honing her swimming technique to withstand the rigors of Ironman distance triathlons.

I’ve learned to deal with my shoulder in a different way and knowing that if there’s pain it’s okay to stop it’s okay to take a break it’s okay to say you don’t feel 100% feels, says Puig.

Most of the time when I tried to come back last year I was playing through pain and that wasn’t necessarily something that felt very good. It was very challenging and brought a lot of tears.

Instead, what she’s developed over the past year is a new life and a new way of doing things.

I want to keep doing this all my life; I see people well into their 50s, 60s, still doing triathlon and Ironman, says Puig.

That’s something I want to keep doing. I don’t know how far I’ll get or anything like that, but the sky’s the limit.