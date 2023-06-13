Sports
Flyers Laughton, Konecny attract trade interests
With a proverbial For Sale sign placed prominently at the Flyers Training Center, it’s no surprise that there are takers.
Suitors kick various players’ tires. General manager Daniel Briere has said the Flyers are willing to listen to trade offers from anyone. If the Flyers are willing to listen, teams are willing to talk.
Center Scott Laughton and right winger Travis Konecny are the latest Flyers reportedly attracting more than casual interest. They are jealous trade candidates for other teams. Both are talented and pet-friendly, with a motivated management team looking to rebuild.
Teams easily imagine fitting into their lineups. Konecny would add insult and a feisty spirit. Last season he scored 31 goals in 60 games.
Scott Laughton with the empty target! pic.twitter.com/Cjr5yTYDG6
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 28, 2023
Laughton scored a career-high 43 points last season. He would bring leadership and defensive ability. He plays the penalty kill and often lines up against the opponent’s best line.
Leadership is perhaps his strongest asset for a hockey team.
At the NHL Combine over the weekend, Adam Fantilli, believed to be number 2, said Laughton was one of the players on Team Canada’s World Championship squad who took him under his wing and taught him what it means to be a professional .
There were quite a few guys who were extremely helpful, Fantillli said. Guys like Scott Laughton and Tyler Toffoli and Milan Lucic helped me figure out how to fit into a locker room like that and navigate off-rink situations. Just live like a pro and live that kind of lifestyle with them. They were all very helpful.
Everyone has a price
He [Briere] made the big trade [Ivan Provorov] this week, and people started calling him a little more, NHL Network Insider Elliotte Friedman said on Sportsnet.
I heard at the combine that one of the names that was probably mentioned the most was Scott Laughton. He has signed for three more years for $3 million per season. He’s a really good player. Teams are always looking for centers.
I think the Flyers believe this, look, they surrender their team. They will have a lot of young players. You need good veterans around them.
I think in a perfect world they would want to keep Laughton but this is a but if they get the right price they will consider it.
I just heard that a lot of teams are calling about him. And like [professional wrestler] Ted DiBiase said, the Million Dollar Man, everyone has a price.
Laughton, 29, was Canada’s alternate captain at the World Championships, where the Canadians won gold. Laughton is mentioned as a possible future captain of the Flyers, if and when coach John Tortorella decides to name a captain. Laughton would be on the shortlist of candidates.
Oilers Interested in Konecny?
Kurt Leavins, writes in the Edmonton Journal spoke of an Oilers trade for Konecny on Sunday.
And a contact of mine with connections to the player reports that the Oilers are one of the teams that reached out to ask about Travis Konecny, Leavins wrote.
There’s a lot to like about the fast, versatile, competitive attacker with plenty of finishing. Konecny has only a year to go with a relatively frugal $5.5 million cap hit, and the London, Ontario native probably wouldn’t be averse to a long-term contract north of the border.
Konecny would be a true Top-6 prize for Edmonton. We’ll see if there’s any fire coming out of that bit of smoke.
Edmonton believes his chance for the Stanley Cup is now in his prime with Connor McDavid. Edmonton is already a high scoring machine. The Oilers led the NHL in scoring with a 3.96 per game average. In the playoffs, Edmonton came third with a score of 3.67.
Edmonton’s problem isn’t scoring goals, it’s preventing them. The Oilers were 16th in goals allowed for the regular season at 3.12. In the playoffs, the Oilers were 12th out of 16 teams in goals allowed with 3.50.
You would actually think that the Oilers’ priority would be with defensive-minded players like Laughton. Nick Bjugstad is an unrestricted free agent, so the Oilers may want Konecny to possibly replace the 17-goal scorer.
Kailer Yamamoto is a buyout candidate after a poor season with a neck injury. He only scored 10 goals.
Edmonton has the two top producers in the NHL in McDavid (64 goals, 89 assists, 153 points) and Leon Draisaitl (52 goals, 76 assists, 128 points). The Oilers also have the NHL’s ninth leading scorer in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (37-67, 104).
If the Flyers trade Laughton and Konecny - after trading Provorov – this rebuild could get really serious.
Flyers, in case you missed it:
Can Nolan Patrick get his name on the Stanley Cup if Vegas wins?
Former Flyers coach John Stevens is one win away from winning the Stanley Cup.
A piece of Flyers history could be taken by Golden Knights.
NHL draft, in case you missed it:
Connor Bedard is going to exceed expectations.
Stanley Cup Final:
Vegas leads series 3-1
WHO: Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
What: Game 5
When: Tuesday 8 p.m
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
TV: TNT
Game 6 (if needed): Vegas, Florida, Friday 8 p.m
Game 7 (if needed): Florida in Vegas, 8 p.m., Monday, June 19
Around the National Hockey Network:
Vegas Hockey Now: Golden Knights Alex Pietrangelo could wait a suspension for leaving the penalty area during the fight at the end of Game 4.
Florida hockey now: Matthew Tkachuk injured gives Panthers everything he’s got. Panthers return to Vegas in survival modedown 3-1 in the Stanley Cup final.
buffalo hockey now: Charles Barkley said former Saber Jack Eichel had no idea who I was.
Calgary hockey now: Flames defender Noah Hanifin is the subject of trade rumours.
Chicago hockey now: Connor Bedard is impressive in combined fitness tests.
Detroit hockey now: Taking a look at Red Wings goalie Ville Hussos future.
Los Angeles hockey now: After trading Cal Petersen to Flyers, Kings have to tackling goalkeeper situation.
Montreal hockey now: Canadiens have options with them second pick from the first round.
Pittsburgh hockey now:Calculating the probabilities the first move by new president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas.
San Jose HOkay now: Will Smith, one of the top contenders in the draft, denies visiting San Jose. The Sharks have choice number 4.
Washington hockey now: The Hershey bears, an affiliate of Capitals, is trailing 2-0 in the Calder Cup Final against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Hershey was a Flyers affiliate from 1984-96.
