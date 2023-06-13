ICC is taking action against franchise leagues to protect Test cricket

The International Cricket Council plans to limit the number of foreign player franchise teams that can sign in an effort to protect Test cricket.

The growing influence of franchise competitions, evident when Jason Roy became the first English cricketer last month to withdraw from a current national contract to play Major League Cricket in the US, has prompted national boards to do more to secure international play.

And the ICC will ratify two immediate changes next month to prevent T20 cricket from cannibalizing international play: a reduction in the number of foreign players to four per starting XI, and also requiring T20 leagues to pay national boards for every player they can sign.

The limit of four per franchise team is an urgent response to two of the new leagues created this year. The United Arab Emirates International League T20 allowed nine foreign players per team, while US Major League Cricket, which kicks off next month, will allow nine in each squad and six in each playing XI.

This created the prospect of one of these two leagues or other new leagues, including a rumored Saudi Arabian league sucking up the world’s best talent, regardless of nationality, in a manner similar to the leading European football clubs. A limit of four foreign players per Full Members matchday team in line with the Indian Premier League will ensure countries are largely dependent on domestic talent.

The limit of four foreign players per league would also reduce the risk of players leaving international cricket to sign up for a multi-team franchise deal. With fewer foreign slots in competitions, the Indian Premier League franchises are unlikely to sign more than a few players per squad in this way, reducing the overall risk to Test and international play.

The second change requires all T20 leagues to give national boards 10 per cent of the fee they will pay each player, again equivalent to the Indian Premier League. As T20 leagues increase in value, this figure will become an increasingly important source of revenue for national boards.

Richard Gould, the managing director of the England & Wales Cricket Board, recently expressed his fear that leagues are not doing enough to contribute to player development and benefit from the work national boards are doing without paying accordingly.

The difficulty for the ECB and our revenue is that we have so many mouths to feed, while the franchise tournaments can be the cream of the crop, they are not charged to the players, Gould told The Final Word this month. They are very efficient models for getting money back into the player’s pockets, but they don’t fund the road. We have to fund the journey. We always will. Having a really strong, healthy path is the secret to long-term success.

In fact, the proposed changes hark back to the proposals made by Johnny Grave, the CEO of Cricket West Indies, in 2018. While the boards disagreed on action at the time, the International League T20, and the growing possibility of more players taking on a series of franchise contracts choosing and waiving national contracts, as New Zealand’s star fast bowler Trent Boult did last year, has highlighted the need for boards to take action.

In January, lucrative new T20 competitions were launched in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Next month, Major League Cricket, which enjoys strong support from prominent figures in Silicon Valley, including Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, will be launched in the US.

Cricket leaders have also discussed the LIV takeover of golf in the context of the changing climate in the world game. In theory, a rebellious league could still constitute an unauthorized breakout, as World Series Cricket did in 1977.

But now a new league would have to adhere to the limit of four foreign players from test countries to count as sanctioned cricket, with any league that didn’t forcing players to leave the entire existing franchise and international structure.

This would be a huge gamble for players given how much stars can now earn in the IPL and other sanctioned leagues.

It is proposed that the foreign player limit only applies to players of the 12 full members, potentially allowing leagues in emerging countries to create additional slots for associated players.