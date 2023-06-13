Phil Steele Isn’t Very Optimistic About ‘Cuse’





It’s that time of year when college football writer Phil Steele publishes its evaluations and predictions for the season, including for Syracuse football. Last year he chose Syracuse football to finish last in the Atlantic Division and this year, according to a recent article by Syracuse.com writer Emily Leiker, he has a bit more optimism but not much. Phil predicts in 2023 that the Orange will finish 10th in the ACC but still make a bowl game. And as far as position groups go, he only seems to think the linebackers (5th) and quarterbacks (6th) are worthy of a top 10 rating. Here’s the reality: Phil bases his information on past successes/failures and that’s all he’s got as he’s not a fan who thrives on hope and faith plus conversations with coaches and others. But he doesn’t have a crystal ball and neither do I when I say I believe 2023 can be a special season if injured guys return healthier and others stay healthy, at least in the long run. Phil Steele is not very optimistic about football in Syracuse. And also keep in mind that Phil spends a lot of time putting this one together, but it’s just an opinion… a slightly educated opinion, but that’s all it really is. So there’s no reason to be angry, disappointed, or excited, but if you see that news and you process it that way, I’m not going to talk you out of it. I’m not an expert, just a Syracuse football fan who believes in these staff and these players. Yes, this team has lost a lot of talented players to the draft/graduation and the transfer portal, but there is still a lot of talent and youth in this team that I think can make a difference. Give me a healthier Garrett Shrader. Give me a young LeQuint Allen Jr., who I think has the potential to become as good a player as other recent Syracuse football players. Give me a healthy Stefon Thompson in addition to Marlowe Wax Jr. Give me a hungry Caleb Okechukwu and Justin Barron. Give me another season of Oronde Gadsden II alongside the experienced and healthy Trebor Pena, Damien Alford and Isaiah Jones plus some young guys looking to earn their way into the lineup. And last but not least, give me Coach Babers, Coach Beck, Coach Long and the great position coaches on this team and I’ll believe it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insidetheloudhouse.com/2023/06/12/syracuse-football-phil-steele-doesnt-ton-optimism-cuse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos