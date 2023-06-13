Financial support for Pakistani hockey for Champions Trophy in Chennai





The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has received a financial boost as the government earmarked Rs 25 million for the sports body, paving the way for the team’s participation in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai in August. A Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official said that after the encouraging performance of the junior national team in the Asian Junior Cup in Oman, the inter-provincial coordination minister Ahsan Mazari had approved the release of the money. “The funds will cover the daily fees to be paid to the junior team players and officials plus all expenses to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy,” the official said. He also confirmed that the back salaries of the Pakistani Dutch coach, Siegfried Aikman, will also be cleared soon. Aikman left the coaching position with the Pakistan team and returned home after not receiving his salary for months. Government funding and grants had dried up for the PHF in recent years due to the dispute between the PSB and PHF over elections and constitutional issues. The PSB and the inter-provincial coordination ministry, which manages all sports and maintains ties with all national federations in Pakistan, had cut funding due to the re-election of Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar to a third term, insisting that it would not contain a clause to sit. the sports policy for a third term in a national federation. But the PSB official said the minister had decided to make money available to the PHF as things were now being resolved with the federation. “There is also a sense that hockey now needs cash injections to move forward and the performance in the junior cup has encouraged us all. The financing ensures that the players and coaches can concentrate on preparing for the Asian Champions Trophy without financial problems.”

