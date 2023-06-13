AJC Launches New Task Force + A Groundbreaking Spiritual Leader From Berkeley – eJewish Philanthropy





Zvika Krieger brings traditional lyrics, radical self-expression to Berkeley’s Chochmat HaLev synagogue

Zvika Krieger leads Shabbat services at the Milk and Honey camp at Burning Man in Black Rock City, Nevada, on September 2, 2022. Zvika Krieger grew up in Los Angeles and had a traditional Orthodox Jewish upbringing, but his journey to spiritual leadership is unusual and includes both a Jewish day school education and the discovery of Burning Man as a place for Jewish prayer and connection. After a period of two years at Meta, where he was the first responsible innovation director, he was chosen to serve as the spiritual leader for the progressive Berkeley, California-based Chochmat HaLev Synagogue. Krieger sat down for an interview with eJewishPhilanthropywith Esther Kustanowitz. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Esther Kustanowitz: You describe yourself as a subversive ritualist and radical traditionalist, holding jobs in journalism, the US government and technology companies, and tackling issues ranging from Middle Eastern politics to climate change and responsible innovation. Which job description best describes your work? So Krieger: Whenever a new opportunity comes my way, the first question I ask is: Where can I make the most impact, help the world, and advance the causes I care about? But the second question is: where can I learn the most? [In] the world we live in, where the challenges are so multimodal, you can’t just have a government solution, or just a private sector solution, or an NGO or civil society solution. You need to be able to see things from multiple different perspectives. A common thread throughout most of my career has been innovation and challenging the status quo of rigid traditional organizations that have enlisted me to shake things up, to challenge conventional wisdom. Whether that’s the US military or the US State Department; the World Economic Forum; or a company with 80,000 employees like Meta, I’ve always been the intrapreneur or entrepreneur [who brings] a new perspective. My latest version of that is Judaism, the oldest institution of them all. When I was at Meta, I was also at rabbinic school. I: How do you relate to Jewish philanthropy? ZK: Chochmat is mainly financed by contributions and donors. We have a pretty healthy membership base, which has grown steadily post-COVID. My goal is to let Chochmat subsistence people in the institutional Jewish world hear about the work I do, [and say] Jewish foundations will never fund this work. It’s too provocative, too out of the box. But the numbers speak for themselves. We have tripled the number of people who come to Friday evening services in Chochmat in the past year, 200-300 people praying, singing and dancing, some stayed until midnight for heartspace, a progressive twist on this Hasidic tradition of a tic, sitting at a table singing, chanting, eating and drinking, sharing Torah and guest speakers on topics such as Judaism and polyamory, or Judaism and psychedelics. It was funded by the San Francisco Federation. In conversations with foundations I often say: don’t think about whether this resonates for you. But there are many people, many of whom you’ve probably never met, for whom this resonates. Read the full interview here.

