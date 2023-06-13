Utah Athletics places highest LEARFIELD Director’s Cup Final at 28th





CLEVELAND Utah’s athletic programs succeeded at unprecedented levels in 2022-2023, and today the LEARFIELD Director’s Cup final standings reflect that success with the Utes’ highest ranking in the final standings since the program began in 1993-94. Utah ranks 28th in the standings released today, surpassing its previous best of 37th in 1997-98. Utah earned points in the spring standings of the softball, women’s track and field, lacrosse, and men’s tennis programs competing in their respective NCAA championships. Softball advanced to the Women’s College World Series earning 73.0 points, women’s track and field contributed 59.5 points from three individuals earning four All-America awards, men’s tennis recorded a first-round win earning 53.0 points, and lacrosse added 50.0 points from a first-round game at eventual national champion Notre Dame. The Utes’ all-time best finish of 28th in today’s final spring standings follows a ranking of 23rd in the final winter standings in April, which was Utah’s best since 1997-98, when it placed 20th. Utah has now accumulated a total of 741.0 points for the 2022-23 game year. “Today’s standings are another important measure of how phenomenal this year has been across all of our sports programs,” said Mark Harlan, Director of Athletics. “I am incredibly proud of all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff for their relentless pursuit of excellence, and I appreciate our amazing fans, whose support is so vital to our championship culture.” Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships competition. The winter standings were led by Utah Skiing, who contributed 100 points by winning their fourth straight NCAA team championship in March. The Utes’ third-place finish in the finals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in April brought 85 points, in addition to the 64 points earned by women’s basketball promotion to the Sweet Sixteen, and individual achievements in women’s indoor track and field (52), swimming and diving for men (47) and swimming and diving for women (27). That added a total of 375 points to Utah’s year-to-date total and propelled the Utes to 23rd in the final standings for the winter. The winter performance built on the success of Utah’s fall sports, which contributed 130.5 points to a total of 505.5 to date. The returning Utes Pac-12 championship football team contributed 66 points from its Rose Bowl appearance, while the women’s cross-country team added 64.5 points for the highest result in school history in the NCAA Championship meeting, finishing 12th . TheLEARNING FIELDDirectors’ Cup was developed in 1993-1994 as a joint effort of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) AndUSA today.

