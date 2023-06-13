Sports
Nepal VS UAE ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match 4, Cricket Live Score: Rohan Mustafa Leads UAE To 3 Wicket Win
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Preview
Nepal and the UAE go head to head in the fourth leg of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier warm-up match. Nepal beat the UAE in the final of the ACC Premier Cup and book a spot in the Asia Cup 2023 along with India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the UAE recently hosted the West Indies but the results did not go their way as they suffered a 3–0 defeat in the ODI series.
Details Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4
Date and time: June 13, 12:30 p.m
Location: Old Hararians Sports Club, Harar
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Pitch Report
The surface will help the pacers in the beginning, but conditions will soon ease and the pitch will become a good place to hit.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Harare Weather Update
The weather will be perfect for cricket. June 13 will be clear and sunny and the temperature will be between 24 and 10 degrees all day.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Live Streaming
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Warm-Up matches will not be televised or live streamed.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifications Warm-Up Games 11s
Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, K Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Paras Khadka, Kushal Malla, Asif Sheikh(wk), Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sompal Kami
United Arab Emirates: CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Aryan Lakra, V Aravind(wk), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, K Meiyappan, Kashif Daud, Raja Akifullah Khan
