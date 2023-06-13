Ohio State, Texas headlines top five college football receivers going into the 2023 season

Ranking the best wide receiver spaces in college football is not an easy task. Given the proliferation of passing offenses in the modern game, having elite skills on the outside is almost essential to success. The transfer portal has made it easier than ever for some teams to close the gap as wide receivers often hit the portal en masse.

For example: Georgia and Ohio State both made the College Football Playoff last season and finished in the top-15 nationally in passing offense. They also represent two different ideals when it comes to attacking defenses by air. The Buckeyes built a loaded receiver corps while Georgia had arguably the best group of tight ends in the country.

So, both wide receivers and tight ends play a part in ranking the best receiver rooms in college football. Both catch the ball, so both count. It should come as no surprise that given their collective success last season, the Bulldogs and Buckeyes made the cut this year.

But the rest of the list is full of programs that have yet to make the College Football Playoff. If their air strikes live up to the hype, that could just change this season. Here’s a rundown of the best reception rooms in college football ahead of the 2023 campaign.

1. State of Ohio

As long as Brian Hartline takes the lead in Ohio State’s recruiting and development of wide receivers, the Buckeyes will be at or near the top. It starts with a pair of likely first-round draft picks in Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., arguably the best overall wide receiver in the country and an early front-runner to take home the 2023 Biletnikoff Award. But there is so much more than that. Former five-star Julian Fleming is finally getting going after a few years of development, and Carnell Tate – the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2023 class – may have cracked the two depths with a strong spring. Coaches also raved about Jayden Ballard’s potential. On the tight end, the Buckeyes have 400-yard receiver Cade Stover and a former top-40 wide receiver in Gee Scott Jr. to support him.

If Texas can stay healthy, it has the potential to aim for the top league this season. Xavier Worthy was poised for big things in 2022, but injury issues kept him from reaching his full potential. The Longhorns also lost exciting Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor to a torn ACL before the season even started. Those two are back and Neyor may not even need to start. Fifth-year senior and second leading receiver Jordan Whittington pointed the NFL draft, and Texas added five-star transfer Adonai Mitchell through the portal. The former Georgia Bulldog has shown a knack for performing in big moments. Freshman Johntay Cook, the No. 7 WR in the class of 2023, is also likely to see the field a lot. Ja’Tavion Sanders is one of the most athletic tight ends in the country, coming off a breakaway year with 613 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

This may be the best collection of receivers to ever take the field at Husky Stadium. Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze are the only duo to rival Harrison Jr. and Ohio State’s Egbuka, both in execution and design. Mix in redshirt sophomore Ja’Lynn Polk and Washington returns 2,937 yards and 22 touchdowns. Germie Bernard, a four-star Michigan State transfer who played in 12 games as a freshman in 2022, will be first off the bench. The Huskies also combed the portal for a four-star tight transfer in Cal Poly product Josh Cuevas, who offers a solid third option behind returning leaders Devin Culp and Jack Westover.

The fact that USC lost Jordan Addison and Kyle Ford but still maintains a spot on this list is a testament to Coach Lincoln Riley’s ability to work on the transfer portal as well as in high school. Three 600-yard receivers – and former transfers in their own right – lead the way for the Trojans with Tahj Washington, Mario Williams and Brenden Rice likely eating up plenty of snaps. Transfer to Arizona Dorian Singer, the Pac-12’s second best receiver in 2022, will play a big part in the rotation — if he doesn’t start outright. Zachariah Branch, the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2023, and top-50 freshman Makai Lemon round out an impressive off-season for USC’s receiver room. While USC lacks star power at the tight end, Jude Wolfe is on his way back from injury and Lake McRee provided usable minutes in 2022.

5. Georgia

Georgia may have to replace two-time National Champion quarterback Stetson Bennett, but whoever takes over the mantle will have the keys to a Cadillac. Brock Bowers is hands down the best tight end in the country and one of the best in his position to ever come through the sport. Bowers is on another level in terms of talent and has managed the Bulldogs every year for the past two years. Georgia lost Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert, but coach Todd Hartley has good recruiting so someone besides Bowers will definitely step up. In terms of wideouts, Ladd McConkey is Georgia’s best returner, but the Bulldogs bolstered their ranks with a pair of transfers in Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State), two guys with high-level experience making play in the SEC. . Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a solid reserve option, while Arian Smith can enter the field and bring another dimension to the attack with his elite pace.

Honorable Mention