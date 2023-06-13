Doug Christiansen Named New ECAC Hockey Commissioner



(via ECAC Hockey)

CLIFTON PARK, NY –After an extensive national search, ECAC Hockey announced on Tuesday the hiring ofDoug Christiansenas the new commissioner of the league. The announcement comes with the retirement of long-time ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell at the end of the month.

A seasoned hockey professional, Christiansen has served in a variety of roles over the past two decades, including player, coach, general manager, administrator, consultant, and speaker. As a proven leader, he will bring a wealth of experience, a growth mindset and a huge network to ECAC Hockey.

Doug impressed the search committee with his energy and plans to capitalize on our league’s strengths, said Sarah Fraser, incoming ECAC Hockey Executive Committee Chair and Deputy Director of Athletics/SWA at Quinnipiac University. He is well connected in the sport of hockey and will be able to connect with outside voters just as easily as with our coaches and administrators. His familiarity with ECAC Hockey and previous involvement in the entire sport’s ecosystem will be of great benefit to our members and student-athletes.

The hiring marks a return to ECAC Hockey for Christiansen, who played four seasons on the Union College men’s hockey team (1998-02). The Wisconsin native most recently served as Deputy Commissioner of the United States Hockey League (USHL), overseeing USHL Hockey operations and property and serving as the primary point of contact for USA Hockey, NHL Central Scouting and media entities.

I am honored to have been chosen by the ECAC Hockey membership to be their next commissioner during this transformative time in college hockey, said Christiansen. ECAC Hockey is home to some of the world’s most prestigious universities and our conference has the potential to lead the way to this next phase of college hockey. I plan to raise awareness of the ECAC Hockey brand in the Name, Image and Likeness era and the transfer portal. Up-and-coming student-athletes have the opportunity to make a decision that will positively define the next forty years of their lives. I want to help simplify and amplify that message in a way that coaches and administrators can use to attract and retain some of the best student-athletes in the world.

Player development has been the cornerstone of Christiansen’s career with roles that have consistently placed him at the forefront of the ever-changing hockey landscape. He currently serves on the USA Hockey Junior Council, which oversees Junior Hockey in the United States, and has led a series of collaborative initiatives with the NHL focused on DEI, mental health and player safety.

During his time in the USHL, Christiansen presented at the NHL Leadership Summit and spoke to over 18,000 players, coaches, advisors and parents. As the new face of ECAC Hockey, Christiansen is well prepared to raise the conference’s profile through targeted speaking engagements, creative social media campaigns and strategic partnerships.

As a passionate ECAC Hockey alum I am excited to promote the benefits of participating in ECAC Hockey both on and off the ice and I am confident we will have the resources and leadership to build on an already strong foundation which was laid by Steve Hagwell, Christiansen said. I’m excited about generating new revenue to improve the experience for the student-athletes as they work to win national championships in men’s and women’s ice hockey.

He added: “I have seen first hand how a league agency can highlight the great work of coaches and players and I intend to bring that experience to ECAC Hockey. I look forward to using my experience and network in partnership with our presidents, coaches and athletic directors to shape the future of the ECAC Hockey brand and highlight our collective strengths.

In addition to a previous stint in the USHL as Director of Player Development and Recruitment (2014-2018), Christiansen spent four seasons (2018-2022) as General Manager and Head Coach in the ECHL, starting with the Manchester Monarchs (Los Angeles) . Kings) followed by three seasons with the Indy Fuel (Chicago Blackhawks).

Following his professional hockey career, Christiansen served as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations in the United Kingdom’s Elite League for seven seasons, including a league championship in 2012, two Coach of the Year honors and an appointment as Head Coach of Team Great Britain for the IIHF World Championships. Perhaps most notably, Christiansen has coached the Belfast Giants for three seasons and is looking forward to returning to Northern Ireland for the Belpot Tournament and Friendship Series.

Christiansen received his Master’s Degree in Sports Business Management from the University of Edinburgh and a Bachelor’s Degree from Union College. His family ties to league member institutions run deep as his brother, Jeff, was also a hockey player at Union College (2010), his wife, Meghan, was a basketball player at Yale (2003), and his brother-in-law Brian was a basketball player at Harvard (2006). He currently lives in Carmel, Indiana with his wife Meghan and their two children and plans to move to the Northeast later this year.

WHAT SHEAGAIN SAY ABOUT CHRISTIANSEN

Reid Cashman – Headmens ice hockey coach, Dartmouth College –Doug’s passion for ECAC Hockey was evident throughout the interview process. He shares our belief that ECAC Hockey is the premier league for the complete student-athlete experience. His experience as an ECAC Hockey student-athlete, professional player and coach, as well as his innovative work on the USHL, enable him to move our league forward. On behalf of the league’s coaching body, we are thrilled to welcome Doug as our new commissioner.

Steve Metcalf – Commissioner, Hockey East –Doug is well respected in hockey circles and is an excellent choice as the new ECAC Hockey Commissioner. Hell builds on the great foundation laid by Steve Hagwell. I look forward to working with him in his new role.

Brandon Naurato – Headmens ice hockey coach, University of Michigan –Doug is an innovative leader in the way he thinks and he is a great communicator who will keep ECAC Hockey at the forefront of the sport. Everyone in college hockey wants to collectively grow the game and Doug is someone who will be a big contributor to that.

Kara Radeke – Executive Director, Business Operations, Pittsburgh Penguins –It has been a pleasure working with Doug over the years. Due to his diverse hockey background, he has proven himself as an innovative, action-oriented leader. He will have an immediate impact on the conference. As evidenced by his coaching career and as USHL Deputy Commissioner, Doug will be a strong advocate for ECAC Hockey student-athletes and coaches, raising the national profile of the conference.

Bill Robertson – President and Commissioner, USHL and former Commissioner of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) –The United States Hockey League is so pleased that Doug Christiansen has been named Commissioner of ECAC Hockey. ECAC Hockey is one of the most prestigious college hockey conferences in the country on both the men’s and women’s sides and Doug has a history with the league as a former student-athlete at Union College. The USHL prides itself on being a developmental league for players, coaches, support staff, and administrators. The same can be said for the USHL league staff as it takes on this important role in college hockey. We wish nothing but the best for Doug and his family as he has done an outstanding job as USHL Deputy Commissioner. He has a bright future ahead of him in the collegiate athletic space.

Mel Ruzzi – Head Coach, Brown Women’s Ice Hockey –Doug knows firsthand what it’s like to compete in our league as a student-athlete and I look forward to seeing what our league can accomplish under the guidance of someone with so much experience as both a coach and administrator. Our female student-athletes have thrived on the national and international stages and we are excited to extend that success with Doug at the helm.

Mike Snee – Executive Director, College Hockey, Inc. –Doug Christiansen is an excellent choice to become the next Commissioner of ECAC Hockey. Doug’s extensive network in the sport touches all levels of hockey and spans the entire hockey world. His unique mix of coaching and managerial leadership roles and the fact that he is a former student-athlete at the conference will serve him well as he will truly understand the perspective of everyone involved in ECAC Hockey. All of us at College Hockey Inc. look forward to working with Doug.

Kevin Westgarth – VP Hockey Development and Strategic Collaboration, NHL –“I am thrilled for both Doug Christiansen and ECAC Hockey to hear that he will soon be taking the reins as commissioner. Doug has exceptional leadership skills, deep hockey knowledge and an unwavering dedication to the game that make him a perfect fit for this role. Over the past few years I have had the privilege of working with Doug and witnessing his passion for hockey firsthand. I am confident that ECAC Hockey will flourish under his leadership and build on the great work of the affiliated schools and the outgoing commissioner. Hagwell.”