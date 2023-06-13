Shockers Ink Forward from Florida Southwestern State





WICHITA Wichita State women’s basketball head coach Terry Nooner announced the addition of forward Jayla Murray to the roster Tuesday morning. The junior from St. Louis, Mo. comes to Wichita State after spending two years in Florida Southwestern State. “Jayla Murray is a gifted player who brings size, versatility and explosiveness to our wings and forwards,” said Nooner. “She is a proven winner at every level she has ever played, including being selected as a JUCO All-American. A tireless worker and fierce competitor, Jayla has a tremendous desire to prove all her doubters wrong. She will bring an intensity and tenacity with our program on both ends of the floor. She comes from a great basketball family that is super excited to have Jayla be a part of Shocker Nation. I couldn’t be more excited to add another major piece to our program with Jayla.” As a freshman in 2021-22, Murray made all 27 starts for the Buccaneers, averaging 14.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. She recorded seven double-doubles as a rookie, including a career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds against Hillsborough and a 23-point game with a career-high 15 rebounds against Indian River. Murray was named Third Team NJCAA All-American, Southern Conference Player of the Year, and First Team All-Conference, leading Florida Southwestern to its fifth straight conference title. In the eight games she played in 2022-2023, she averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1 block per game. Murray is the daughter of Lakwanda and Jerome Murray.

