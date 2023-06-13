Knight Riders Group Secures International Cricket Superstars for Los Angeles Knight Riders’ Debut Season in US Major League Cricket





News item Knight Riders Group: The Knight Riders Group is bringing their world-class cricket brand to Major League Cricket (MLC)’s historic debut season this summer with a new superstar squad, the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LACR). The team will represent Los Angeles and the Southern California region in MLC for the tournament, which will take place July 13-30. The franchise has brought in some of the most talented cricketers from around the world including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson and Martin Guptill. The Knight Riders Group, largely co-owned by global superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with Juhi Chawla Mehta and her husband, Jay Mehta, previously invested in the launch of Major League Cricket in its startup phase. Today, the group unveiled the logo for its Los Angeles franchise. The logo features the iconic Knight Riders brand, loved by millions of followers around the world. We are proud to be a part of Major League Cricket with the Los Angeles Knight Riders. We look forward to working closely with the league to establish a thriving cricket ecosystem in the United States. We have assembled a strong and talented team for MLC’s debut season, capable of competing at the highest level and bringing joy to cricket fans around the world. The Knight Riders group is poised to make a significant contribution to the growth of cricket in the United States and to bring our unique brand of cricket to new audiences around the world. said Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Group. The Knight Riders Group is one of Major League Cricket’s longest-standing donors and we are excited to see the world-class talent the group brings to play for the Los Angeles Knight Riders. We were thrilled to see the stars of LAKR compete in this summer’s inaugural MLC season and build a team for Southern California fans to embrace, said Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan, co-founders of Major League Cricket



LOS ANGELES KNIGHT RIDERS SQUAD FOR THE FIRST SEASON OF MLC: Signed international players: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Adam Zampa, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Riley Rossouw drafted players: Ali Khan, Ali Sheikh, Bhaskar Yadram, Corne Dry, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand

