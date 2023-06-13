If we came second, we had nothing: Berlusconis football legend | Football news

Marco van Basten almost seemed to burst into tears. Hours after the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi at the age of 86, the former Dutch international sat in the Ziggo Sport TV studio in the Netherlands alongside ex-teammate Ruud Gullit, hours after.

His political obituaries had already been written; about how Berlusconi upended Italy’s political consensus and became the godfather of modern populism.

But the former Orange stars were there to talk about his other legacy: as the man who changed AC Milan and football forever.

He was a great businessman, he was a politician and I had a good relationship with him. I’ve always enjoyed him, said an emotional Van Basten. This is an important moment. Cruyff died, Maradona died, and I think of him [Berlusconi] also as a great man who has now left us.

Van Basten and Gullit were part of AC Milan’s golden generation that dominated Italian and European football in the late 1980s and 1990s. And it was Berlusconi who started the Rossoneri revolution.

In 1986, Berlusconi, who had already made a fortune in real estate before turning to television, bought Milan when it broke down. Instinctively, he knew that combining the glamor of TV with the passion of football would bring success both on screen and in the trophy room.

He had an innate talent for television, says Gianni Riotta, a writer, announcer and former director of TG1, the main news program on Italy’s public broadcaster, who had dealt with Berlusconi several times over the years. He knew TV and he brought show business to the sport that has always been there in the US. The TV cameras, the clash of colors, the cheerleaders. He brought that to football.

Riotta recalled that when Berlusconi began building his private TV empire, a meeting had been arranged between him and the late Italian philosopher and writer Umberto Eco, who was also a leading media theorist and critic.

[Berlusconi] came, and they spent a few hours together. He then sent him a gift. And later [Eco] told me: Berlusconi did the exact opposite of what I said. And he made billions.

Berlusconi went on to build Mediaset, Italy’s largest private media group, but when he decided to buy AC Milan it was not seen as a particularly sound investment. The club was bankrupt with crumbling infrastructure. Berlusconi changed all that.

He took over the club in 86, which was a terrible period of relegation, scandal, financial disaster, it was not a good time, said John Foot, author of the bestseller Calcio: A History of Italian Football.

They win the Scudetto pretty quickly. There’s this entrepreneurial genius to someone like [Milan coach] Arrigo Sacchi, whom literally no one had ever heard of, and gave him carte blanche to completely reinvent football. It was literally a revolution on the field.

Sacchi was a former shoe salesman who had never played professionally. But Berlusconi was so impressed with the Parma side who coached Sacchi when they played Milan in a cup tie that he hired him, much to the chagrin of the Italian sporting press who were convinced that only a top player could be a top coach.

I never realized that to become a jockey you must first have been a horse, was Saachi’s wry retort. Saachi transformed Milan from a traditional Italian defense unit into a highly attacking side. It forced other teams to follow suit. He won the Scudetto in his first season and consecutive European Cups in 1989 and 1990. The core of his team consisted of the Dutch trio of Frank Rijkaard, Gullit and van Basten.

Winning and convincing, that was his motto, Van Basten said about Berlusconi in the Dutch TV studio. He was a great fan of football. He really wanted to do big things. We got big bonuses if we won a championship, if we won the Champions League. But if we came in second, we got nothing. He was very clear in that. That was nice. That was the mindset, being number one.

Berlusconi maintained that mindset when he entered politics and became prime minister in 1994 as leader of his Forza Italia party.

A month after being sworn in for what would become the first of four terms as prime minister, Milan won its third European Cup, now renamed the Champions League, after beating Barcelona 4-0. The name Forza Italia is itself taken from a football chant. In Italy he was best known as the man who brought success to Milan.

What made Berlusconi a household name was football, Milan, the Champions League, Riotta said. Scholars often underestimate this.

Berlusconi’s political insight and approach came straight from the world of TV and football.

I think he’s very, very important, not just politically, but as a cultural and sporting figure in 20th-century world history, Foot said.

Football is a language in which you can speak to 26 million Italians, who declare that they are fans, they know what you are talking about. So when he enters the political field, he gives a speech full of football language. And once you have a team that is winning, it will give you kudos and soft power. He understood all those things much earlier than anyone else.

Berlusconi’s rule was punctuated by polarization, scandal, bunga bunga parties and surprising longevity. But his political legacy is also being felt around the world.

He didn’t really have an ideology, he reinvented politics around the individual, Foot said. No party is necessary. Slogans. Lie, and then contradict yourself. It doesn’t matter what you say. Private life, personal and political life are all intertwined. This is very familiar to all of us now, because we have seen it [former US President Donald] Trump and [former British Prime Minister Boris] Johnson. He was the prototype of everything. The kind of blueprint.

Berlusconi eventually became embroiled in an excess of sex and corruption scandals. He was banned from office in 2013 over a tax scandal, although he was later elected a Member of the European Parliament in 2019 when the ban ended.

Under Berlusconi, AC Milan won no less than 29 titles in 31 years, including five Champions Leagues. He sold the club to Chinese investors in 2017 for 740 million euros ($788 million at the time). Milan have since won just one Serie A title and no European silverware, while Berlusconi went on to AC Monza, who were promoted to Serie A in 2022.

The reaction to Berlusconi’s death was surprisingly magnanimous, according to Riotta.

He was popular and you will see, check out the [state] funeral service at the Duomo in Milan. It will of course be full of the elite. But outside, ordinary Milanese will realize that an era is passing.

Berlusconi divided opinions about life, but united them in death, at least for the time being. After all, his death also heralds the end of a nostalgic era.

I think in football he will be the last of the great Italian entrepreneurs who can afford to lead a team, Riotta opined. The man who puts his own money into the team. Hire his own coach. Buys the best players. He has no budget to stick to. If the team goes in red, he goes in his pocket and puts them in black.

Today, football is increasingly dominated by state-backed clubs such as Manchester City and PSG, with Saudi-owned Newcastle United also emerging. Manchester United could be next.

Manchester City have just won the Champions League, the first time a team from the new generation of state-backed clubs has won football’s most prestigious award, an award Berlusconi knew all too well.

Players like AC Milan, Inter and Barcelona, ​​all regarded as European kings in the past, have struggled to compete in this era. But Berlusconi, paradoxically, can also be considered the man who opened the door to this new world in the first place; as the first owner of modern footballs.

We can say that he was the last of the old race, but at the same time the first of the new race, Riotta said. He was a transitional figure.

Additional reporting by Mitra Nazar.