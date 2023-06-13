Chris Doerr returns as Memphis Men’s Tennis leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. Chris Doerra former assistant coach at the University of Memphis, has been named head coach of the men’s tennis program, vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch announced Tuesday.

Doerr returns to Memphis after four seasons with Florida State. In 2023, he helped lead the Seminoles (20-9) to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and a No. 20 final ranking in the ITA poll.

“I am very excited to welcome Chris back to Memphis to lead our men’s tennis program,” said Veatch. “Having previously spent seven years with Memphis, we feel Chris is the perfect fit to lead this team into the future.

“Chris has had success at every level of tennis from a player to an assistant coach, but it was his work ethic, passion and leadership that set him above the rest. He has earned this opportunity to lead his own program and we were able to no more excited to have him back as Tiger.”

Doerr played an integral role in the Seminoles’ success over the past four seasons, posting an overall record of 59–39 as he advanced to the second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament over the past two seasons.

In his final season at Tallahassee, he helped coach junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc to the highest singles ranking in program history when he reached No. 2 after anchoring a Florida State singles lineup that yielded 11 wins over nationally ranked opponents .

“My family and I are so excited to come back to Memphis,” Doerr said. “Our seven years here have been some of the best we’ve ever experienced. I want to thank Laird, Andrew (Roberts) and all the wonderful Memphis employees who helped get us back and believe in what we can do.

“I am very excited to be the head coach. This feels like a dream come true to me, especially with a brand new tennis facility that is by far the best in the country. Paul (Goebel) has been an incredible mentor and friend of mine and what he taught me will never be forgotten. I can’t wait to get started on the goals of getting top 25 and getting us back to the Sweet 16.”

Before his stint with FSU, Doerr served seven seasons Paul Gobel where he helped lead the Tigers to an overall record of 104-62 and five trips to the NCAA Tournament.

He joined the Memphis staff in August 2012 as a volunteer assistant, where he helped the Tigers bring home their first-ever Conference USA Championship in 2013 and a spot in the third round of the NCAA Tournament, earning him a promotion to assistant coach. Memphis finished the campaign with a program-high ranking to finish a season ranked No. 20.

In his six seasons as a full-time assistant coach, Doerr helped the Tigers to an 88–54 record, including four trips to the NCAA Tournament and one trip to the second round in 2014. He was named to the 2015 Ohio Valley Region and 2018 Assistant Coach of the Year.

“I am very excited to welcome Chris and his family back to Memphis,” said Senior Associate Athletic Director and Tennis AdministratorAndrew Robertssaid. “It was important that the next leader of our men’s tennis program understood how to be successful in Memphis and have a passion for being a Tiger. It was also vital that we built on the tremendous legacy of Paul Goebel and the foundation of success.” he built in Memphis.

“Chris brings an unparalleled level of exposure to our program, appreciation of our culture and ability to take Tiger Tennis even further. I think I speak for the entire team when I say we couldn’t be more excited to see Chris back to Memphis. and lead our program.”

Before his first stint with the Bluff City, Doerr spent a season as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater Mississippi State (2010-11), where they went 14-9 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs were the champions of the SEC Western Division, finishing the season ranked No. 20 in the nation.

Doerr was a four-year letter winner for the Bulldogs and was named SEC Player of the Week once as a junior.

A product from Bromley, England, Doerr was number 11 in the England national rankings and number 480 in the ITF rankings.

In England he was part of the state championship team for four years and was state champion in singles and doubles. He won a division title as captain of the state team.

Doerr graduated from Mississippi State in 2010 with a degree in communications. He and his wife, Rachel McLemore Doerr, married in August 2012. The couple have two children Leighton and Archie and a dog named Lily.

