Sports
Jared Jones receives freshman All-America recognition – LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. LSU first baseman/designated hitter Jared Jones received Second-Team Freshman All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
A product of Marietta, Georgia, Jones is batting .304 this season with 12 doubles, 14 homers, 45 RBI and 37 runs scored. He is fourth on the LSU club in home runs and fifth in RBI.
Jones, who was named to the 2023 Freshman All-SEC team by the leagues’ head coaches last month, homered twice and drove in five runs in LSU’s series sweep over Alabama (April 28-30).
He hit .500 (7-for-14) in a four-game week vs. Tulane (April 11) and Kentucky (April 13-15) with three doubles, two homers, five RBI and six runs. In LSU’s SEC series victory over Kentucky, Jones hit .400 (4-for-10) with two home runs, five RBI and five runs.
Jones batted .600 (6-for-10) the week of March 28 – April 1 with one double, one home run, one RBI and five runs scored. He went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs on April 1 vs. Tennessee
He hit .462 (6-for-13) in the Texas A&M series (March 17-19) with one homer, eight RBI and one run. Jones led the Tigers to the series victory on March 18 by going 4-for-5 at the plate with a three-run homer and a pair of two-run singles for a total of seven RBI.
Jones was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on March 13 after batting .600 (6-for-10) from March 6-12 with four home runs, 11 RBI and five runs. He homered four times in four straight at bats over the course of the Tigers’ games against Samford.
Sources
https://lsusports.net/news/2023/06/13/jared-jones-receives-freshman-all-america-recognition/
