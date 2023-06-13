Moeen Ali: Only Ben Stokes could bring me back to Test cricket | Cricket news







Stokes contacted Moeen with a simple but strong message, a question mark followed by the word “Ashes?” This unexpected announcement from his co-star surprised Moeen.

“Stokesy sent me a message with a question mark — ‘Ashes?'” Moeen revealed during a press interview in Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Moeen Ali, the talented all-rounder, revealed it was only England's charismatic captain, Ben Stokes who might persuade him to come out of Test retirement for the foreseeable future Ash series against Australia. "Then the news came through and I had a chat with him," explains Moeen. "That's it. It's the Ashes. To be a part of it would be great."

Having last played Test cricket in September 2021, Moeen’s decision to return was heavily influenced by his growing bond with Stokes. The duo had spent time together as teammates with the Chennai Super Kings during this year’s Indian Premier League. Recognizing the importance of Stokes’ role in his comeback, Moeen said “Probably not, no”, when asked if another captain could have convinced him to reconsider retirement.

With 64 Test appearances for England, Moeen has shown his prowess as both a destructive batsman and a skilled off-spinner. However, the Ashes fights against Australia have proved to be a challenging test for him as his bowling average skyrocketed from 36.66 to 64.65 in those encounters.

Nevertheless, Moeen is keen to jump at the chance to be part of the Ashes series, expressing his enthusiasm to contribute to England’s push for their first Ashes triumph since 2015. “The fact that it’s the Ashes and it’s such a big series, to be a part of it would be great,” said Moeen.

He also praised Stokes’ impact on the team’s performance, highlighting the freedom and confidence he brings to their approach. Moeen stressed that under Stokes’ leadership there are no doubts or restrictions on the shots they play, allowing him to take more risks. He also praised Stokes’ aggressive mentality with the ball, acknowledging that while he can conced points, Stokes recognizes the potential for match-winning deliveries.

England have enjoyed considerable success since Stokes teamed up with coach Brendon McCullum last year, winning 11 of their 13 Tests. Moeen is thrilled to contribute to the team’s exciting cricketing style as they prepare for the highly anticipated Ashes series.

(with input from AFP)

