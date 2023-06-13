Texas OWL to study esports, Friday night football broadcasts





Tuesday’s meeting is determined by ideas rejected by a regulatory panel, including a proposal to ban cheerleaders from basketball games.

Regulators from DALLAS University’s Interscholastic League (UIL) on Tuesday considered a number of proposals that would dramatically change Texas high school sports, though the panel rejected mostly eyebrow-raising ideas. The staff chose to investigate whether esports should be penalized, a step forward for gamers, but not the leap many were hoping for. Educators have pushed the OWL to regulate esports in the same way they regulate football, volleyball and other high school sports. Now gamers mostly compete in for-profit leagues that proponents say are ripe for exploitation. The UIL panel also moved to investigate whether TV stations should be allowed to broadcast live high school football games on Friday nights. Under current policy, regular season games can only be broadcast live in their entirety for one week, usually at the start of the season. Stations may broadcast all matches played on Thursdays or Saturdays. Schools and media outlets are allowed to stream game broadcasts online. Broadcasting is broadcasting. They’re the same now,” said Bally Sports Southwest executive producer Jason Walsh. “We’d like the same permissions for the digital broadcast (outlets).” The panel also pointed to penalizing boys’ volleyball, moving instead to study the proposal. But the committee rejected some high-profile suggestions, which mostly came from members of the public. Cheerleaders are not excluded from basketball games. It’s not clear why anyone suggested ending the workout, though some fans speculated the move could protect athletes by removing overcrowded baselines. Coaches are still allowed to coach their own children at school. “We’re sure there’s a story behind that (idea),” joked Superintendent Greg Poole of Barber’s Hill. “We wondered if that came from a coach’s child.” The panel rejected a motion to penalize table tennis. It also rejected a proposal to allow football coaches to coach their schools’ teams in summer 7-on-7 leagues. The regulatory committee is expected to meet in October.

