Texas Athletics takes second place in Division I LEARFIELD Directors Cup

Austin, Texas The University of Texas officially closed the 2022-2023 athletic year Monday night, as Baseball concluded its season in the NCAA Super Regionals. Even with eight teams remaining in Baseball’s College World Series, the Longhorns have earned enough points to finish second behind Stanford in the LEARFIELD Division I Directors’ Cup for the 2022-23 season.

Texas captured Stanford’s 25-year stronghold at the Directors’ Cup in 2020-21 and earned its second consecutive title in 2021-22. UT and Stanford are the nation’s only programs to win in consecutive years. This marks the fourth time in Cup history that the Longhorns have finished second in the standings, as Texas previously finished runners-up in 2001-02, 2002-03 and 2004-05.

The LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between NACDA and USA Today. A revised scoring system was introduced for the 2017–18 season. Points are awarded based on each institute’s finish in NCAA Championships. Division I schools can score points in up to 19 sports, four of which are baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

During the current 2022-23 season, the Longhorns have amassed 1,306.50 points prior to the addition of Baseball’s final point total. Stanford is in first place with 1,339.00 points, while Ohio State is third with 1,210.75 points.

Texas recorded its fifth consecutive top-five Director’s Cup finish after finishing fifth in 2017/18 and fourth in 2018/19. There was no award in 2019-20 due to COVID-19. UT was also the top-ranked institution in the Big 12 Conference in the Directors’ Cup standings for the ninth consecutive year and was the top-ranked school in its respective league (Big 12 or Southwest Conference) 22 times in its 30-year history of the Directors’ Cup.

Texas now has a total of 23 top-10 finishes in the Directors’ Cup’s 30-year history: 1st (2020-21 and 2021-22), 2nd (2001-02, 2002-03, 2004-05 and 2022-23), 3rd (2005-06), 4th (1995-96 & 2018-19), 5th (2007-08 & 2017-18), 6th (2008-09, 2011-12 & 2013-14), 7th (1993-94, 1996-97 and 2016-17), 8th (2006-07), 9th (1999-2000, 2014-15 and 2015-16) and 10th (1994-95 and 2003-04).

The Longhorns posted a pair of NCAA championships, 10 top-five and 13 top-10 NCAA team finishes, while also winning 12 Big 12 Conference titles in the 2022-23 calendar year. Texas recorded NCAA team championships in volleyball and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field. The titles marked Volleyball’s third NCAA crown and first since 2012, and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field’s fifth NCAA Championship and first since 2005.

The Longhorns recorded a total of four top-two NCAA team finishes, as Women’s Indoor Track and Field and Women’s Swimming took NCAA second-place finishes. The four top-two NCAA team finishes tied for third in UT history, behind the record of 10 in 2021-22 and five in 1998-99. Texas now has a total of 18 top-two NCAA team finishes in the past three years.

UT’s 10 top-five team finishes mark the second highest in school history, with only the record of 12 in 2021-22. The Longhorns have recorded a total of 31 top-five NCAA team finishes over the past three years. Texas’ 13 top-10 team finishes are tied for second highest in school history, just one shy of tying the record of 14 in 2021-22. The Longhorns have posted a total of 40 top-10 NCAA team finishes over the past three seasons.

In addition to the four top-two NCAA appearances, the Longhorns recorded NCAA top-10 team performances in men’s swimming and diving (tie for third), men’s tennis (tie for third), rowing (tie for fourth), men’s basketball (tie for fifth), Women’s Tennis (tie for fifth ), Women’s Golf (tied for fifth), Men’s Indoor Track and Field (tied for sixth), Softball (tied for ninth), and Baseball (tied for ninth). Texas added NCAA top-25 appearances in Men’s Outdoor Track and Field (13th), Soccer (tied 17th), Women’s Basketball (tied 17th), Men’s Cross Country (18th), Men’s Golf (19th), and Soccer (25th in the latest poll from USA Today Coaches). Women’s Cross Country placed 31st at the NCAA Championship.

Texas is the only Division I school to qualify ALL NCAA-eligible sports for their respective NCAA Championship events AND have its football team play in a bowl game. Texas and Tennessee were the only two Division I schools in the country to reach the NCAA postseason/bowl game in baseball, football, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, and volleyball.

In addition to success at the national level, the UT 12 earned Big 12 Conference titles during the 2022-23 season: Soccer, Volleyball, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Women’s Basketball, Men’s Basketball (Tournament), women’s tennis (regular season and tournament), Men’s Tennis, Rowing, Women’s Outdoor Athletics and Baseball. The 12 Big 12 Conference titles tied for second most in UT history behind the record of 13 in both 2020-21 and 2005-06.

Texas is the only member institution of the Big 12 Conference to win at least 12 state championships in a single calendar year and has now achieved the feat a total of six times: 13 in 2020-21, 13 in 2005-2006, 12 in 2022- 23, 12 in 2002-03, 12 in 2001-02 and 12 in 1998-99. UT captured an all-time best 217 Big 12 Championships (59 regular season and 158 postseason) at the completion of the 2022-23 season.

2022-23 Division I LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Top-5 Standings as of June 13 (baseball NOT included)

Rank School Point total 1. Stanford 1,339.00 2. TEXAS 1,306.50 3. ohio state 1,210.75 4. USC 1,073.00 5. Georgia 1,072.50

Texas in the Division I LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup final standings

Year Finish 2022-23 2nd 2021-22 1st 2020-21 1st 2019-20 N/A (no ranking due to COVID-19) 2018-19 4e 2017-18 5e 2016-17 7e 2015-16 9e 2014-15 9e 2013-14 6e 2012-13 13e 2011-12 6e 2010-11 12e 2009-10 15e 2008-09 6e 2007-08 5e 2006-07 8e 2005-06 3ed 2004-05 2nd 2003-04 10e 2002-03 2nd 2001-02 2nd 2000-01 19e 1999-2000 9e 1998-99 11e 1997-98 Tie 15e 1996-97 7e 1995-96 4e 1994-95 10e 1993-94 7e

Most Top-2 Team Finishes at NCAA Championships by Texas Athletics

Year Number of UT Top 2 NCAA team finishes 2021-22 10 (m indoor track, w indoor track, w swimming, m swimming, w tennis, rowing, m golf, softball, m outdoor track, w outdoor track) 1988-89 5 (m swimming, vb, basic, m golf, w swimming) 2022-23 4 (ex, w i track, w swim, wo track) 2020-21 4 (ex, m swimming, w tennis, rowing) 2018-19 4 (m ten, m swimming, m golf, rowing) 1993-94 4 (m golf, wo track, m swimming, w swimming) 1990-91 4 (m swim, w swim, wed lane, w i lane) 1987-88 4 (m swim, w swim, w i track, mo track) 1985-86 4 (wbb, w swim, w i follow, wo follow)

Most Top-5 Team Finishes at NCAA Championships by Texas Athletics

(since the UT added rowing as a varsity sport from 1997-98)

Year Number of UT Top 5 NCAA team finishes 2021-22 12 2022-23 10 2020-21 9 2008-09 8 2005-06 8 2002-03 8 2018-19 7 2015-16 7 2007-08 7

Most Top 10 Team Finishes at NCAA Championships by Texas Athletics

(since the UT added rowing as a varsity sport from 1997-98)

Year Number of UT Top 10 NCAA team finishes 2021-22 14 2022-23 13 2020-21 13 2002-03 13 2001-02 12 2004-05 12 2018-19 11 2014-15 11 2005-06 11 2017-18 10 2015-16 10 2007-08 10 2003-04 10

All University of Texas NCAA ends in 2022-23

Sport NCAA Championship finish Men’s Cross Country 18e at NCAA Championships Cross country ladies 31st at NCAA Championships Football Tied for 17e (NCAA round of 32) Volley-ball NCAA champions Football 25e in the latest poll of USA TODAY coaches Women’s indoor running track and field Second at NCAA Championships Indoor running track and men’s field Tied for sixth place at NCAA Championships Women’s swimming and diving Second at NCAA Championships Men swim and dive Third at NCAA Championships Women’s Basketball Tied for 17e (NCAA round of 32) Men’s basketball Tied for fifth (NCAA Elite Eight) Women’s tennis Tied for fifth (NCAA Quarterfinals) Men’s tennis Partial Third (NCAA Semifinals) Women’s golf Tied for fifth (NCAA Quarterfinals) Softball Tied for ninth (NCAA Super Regionals) Rowing Fourth at NCAA Championships Men’s Golf 19th at NCAA Championships Outdoor track and field for men 13th at NCAA Championships Women’s outdoor running track and field NCAA champions Basketball Tied for ninth (NCAA Super Regionals)

Most number of Big 12 Conference championships in a single season

(including regular season and post season combined)

School Year Number of Big 12 titles Texas 2020-21 13 Texas 2005-06 13 TEXAS 2022-23 12 Texas 2002-03 12 Texas 2001-02 12 Texas 1998-99 12 Texas 2021-22 11 Nebraska 1999-2000 11 Texas 2017-18 10 Texas 2014-15 10 Texas A&M 2010-11 10 Nebraska 2000-01 10 Texas 1996-97 10

Most number of Big 12 Conference Championships in Single Season by Texas

(including regular season and post season combined)