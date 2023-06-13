Walk-on who saved Michigan footballs undefeated season announces career-ending surgery





ANN ARBOR, Mich. A walk-on running back who helped save Michigan’s undefeated season announced on social media that he was undergoing career-ending surgery. Isaiah Gash is a former walk-on who earned a college scholarship for what would be his final season in 2023. He announced on TikTok on Monday that he was undergoing cartilage transplant surgery in Detroit. He finishes his Michigan career with 25 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, but his most memorable moment came on the pass. After Blake Corum’s injury in Michigan’s final home game against Illinois, Gash was given a much bigger role to play. Donovan Edwards was still out with an injury, so Gash shared top duties with CJ Stokes the rest of the way. The game got off to a bit of a rocky start for Gash, who dropped a pass that would have given Michigan a first in the red zone with less than four minutes to play. The Wolverines trailed by four points at the time and had to settle for a field goal to make it 17–16. But Gash was given a chance at redemption. Facing a fourth-and-three from the Illinois 45-yard line, with less than a minute left, he caught a JJ McCarthy fast hitter and gained eight yards, giving Michigan a first down and keeping hopes alive. Five plays later, Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard field goal to win the game and push Michigan to 11–0. Gash caught three passes for 24 yards in that game. Statistically, his 48-yard, one-touchdown performance against Hawaii was better, but no one will forget how Gash helped Michigan out of a sticky situation en route to a Big Ten championship and second straight playoff appearance. Isaiah Gash #41 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates Tristan Bounds #72 and Tyler Morris #13 after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a college football game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Michigan Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Ann Arbor , Michigan. (Getty Images from 2022)

