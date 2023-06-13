Cymbiotika sponsors San Diego Open at Barnes Tennis Center





The San Diego Open WTA 500 women’s professional tennis tournament, which debuted last year, returns this year with a new name as San Diego-based Cymbiotika, an innovative health and wellness brand, is the new title sponsor.

The 2023 Cymbiotika San Diego Open, presented by ResMed, featuring the world’s top women’s professional tennis players, will be played Saturday, September 9 through Saturday, September 16 at Barnes Tennis Center, 4490 W Point Loma Blvd.

ResMed Inc., the tournament sponsor, is a San Diego-based medical device company and a leader in sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and out-of-hospital care software.

The WTA 500 tournament offers $780,637 in prize money and features a 28-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. Qualifying rounds are scheduled for September 9-10, with main draws starting on September 11 and ending with the singles and doubles finals on September 16. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in July.

We are proud to be the title sponsor of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open 2023 as we support the greatest female tennis players in the world. The dedication and commitment to greatness that these women have is not only to inspire us, but also reminds us of the extraordinary resilience and strength inherent in every woman, said Durana Elmi, COO and co-founder of Cymbiotika.

This is a great day for professional women’s tennis and the tournament. We are very, very grateful for the sponsorship and support that Cymbiotika and ResMed Inc. to this event, said tournament director Ryan Redondo, who made the announcement at the tournament’s kick-off breakfast last weekend at Barnes Tennis Center.

It really means a lot to the local sports community when two San Diego companies join forces to make this tournament a success, Redondo added. We look forward to working with Cymbiotika and ResMed Inc. to help build a strong foundation for a world-class tennis event that players and fans can enjoy for years to come.

Redondo also announced that Cymbiotika and ResMed Inc., along with other San Diego-based tournament sponsors, Rady Children’s Hospital and US Specialty Labs, are partnering with the tournament to launch a year-round Women & Wellness program to educate, inspire and empowering girls and women of all ages and backgrounds. The program will be unveiled at select tennis events in San Diego leading up to the Cymbiotika San Diego Open in September.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek (above) of Poland captured the singles title at last year’s inaugural San Diego Open with a thrilling 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 victory over Donna Vekic of Croatia for a packed house on Stadium Court at Barnes tennis Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula defeated Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 7-5, 10-4 to win the doubles championship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sdnews.com/cymbiotika-to-sponsor-san-diego-open-at-barnes-tennis-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos