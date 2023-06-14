



The Flyers expanded their hockey operations department on Tuesday by bringing in a well-known name. The club hired Patrick Sharp as a special consultant on hockey operations. The 41-year-old will be involved in all facets of the department and will have a strong focus on prospect development. I am proud to announce the addition of Patrick Sharp to our hockey team, Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in a statement from the team. Patrick is an established veteran on and off the ice and his incomparable hockey knowledge will be a valuable asset to our organization and young prospects. As a player, Sharp won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks and scored 30+ goals four times in Chicago. His career with the Blackhawks began when the Flyers traded the winger to Chicago in December 2005. They split him and Eric Meloche in exchange for Matt Ellison and a 2006 third-round pick. Sharp was selected by the Flyers during the third round of the 2001 draft, played 66 regular season games in Philadelphia, and won the 2005 Calder Cup championship with the AHL-affiliated Phantoms. He earned his first Stanley Cup ring in 2010, when the Blackhawks defeated Briere and the Flyers. Adding Patrick Sharp to our group gives us a person who has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to building an environment of winning at all levels, Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones said in a statement from the team. Patrick knows what it takes to win, he understands how to convey that to our players and he is a relationship maker. He will be an essential part as we continue to build the base of the Philadelphia Flyers. For the past five seasons, Sharp has worked in broadcasting at NBC Sports and NBC Sports Chicago. Since September 2021, he also served as an advisor to the coaching staff in Vermont, where he played his college hockey. It’s a similar feeling for our staff to see Patrick’s next steps as a hockey manager, Catamounts head coach Todd Woodcroft told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Tuesday. When he returned to UVM to help us as a coaching advisor, Patrick came home to the place where he started his college career. Now he is once again returning to a place that he made better and that had an impact on himself. Patrick goes back to his first NHL team. Patrick is a diligent, hard-working man of character who has volunteered to help UVM for two full seasons. He helped us develop players with his elite hockey spirit and he helped our coaches by always pushing us to go beyond our limits. He is an extraordinary man with a huge future ahead of him. We thank him for everything he has done for UVM and we are excited to see him grow professionally.

