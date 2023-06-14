Nigeria Oyeniyi, Yiyun others lose in qualifying round 2

WTT Contender: Nigerians Oyeniyi, Yiyun Others Lose In Qualifying Round 2

Agency report

Nigeria’s player Kehinde Oyeniyi has lost to Serbia’s Izebela Lupulesku in the ongoing World Table Tennis Contender Series at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Oyeniyi was beaten 3-0 in the best of five matches in qualifying round two of the women’s singles.

She noted that this was her first experience playing an international match.

She added that she would learn from the experience while making good use of everything she had learned.

This is my first time playing in this kind of competition.

I’m very excited, when I was playing I noticed some of my mistakes that I need to correct and it means I will have more work to do, she said.

Lupulesku, in her excitement, said she was tense at the start of the match.

She said that the first matches were usually difficult because opponents could not be predicted.

It is my first time in Nigeria as I was recently in Durban South Africa for the World Championships. I had also been to Cape Town.

Before the game I was a bit stressed because the first game is always very difficult and I played against a Nigerian player because the fans supported her.

I was under a little bit of pressure, but as the game progressed I felt better to win the game.

I like playing in this kind of atmosphere and I’m looking forward to my next game, she said.

Yang Ha Eun of South Korea also defeated Yang Yiyun of China 3-1 in the qualifying round.

Ha Eun said the match was her first time playing in Africa.

This is my first time in Lagos, Nigeria, and also my first time in Africa, so this is a good experience.

I hope I have a good game. I also think Nigeria is a country that is good at their sport.

I am so happy to win this first round and I want to win more games, she said.

Jules Rolland of France defeated Adeola Oloruntade of Nigeria 3-0 in qualifying round two of the men’s singles.

He said that the fans supported the Nigerian player and that made him tense at the start of the match.

Playing here is very different because people always support players from Nigeria and they are behind them 100 percent.

So when I played my first game against a Nigerian player, it was very difficult because I was not only playing my opponent, but all the people in the room.

It was very difficult, but I managed to play well in this match. So, I’m happy, he said.

Anders Lind of Denmark won the second round of the men’s singles qualifier against Seongil Jang of North Korea 3-2 in the best of seven matches.

He said that Jang won the first two games and noted that he had to put all his strength into the game to make sure he won the match.

Being 2-0 down and recovering and winning a match is always really good.

It showed mental strength, even if this isn’t one of my proudest performances this year.

I am still very proud to have come back and won this competition.

As it is my first time in Lagos, my experience is generally good and people are very polite and friendly, he said.

The WTT Contender series will run from June 12 to June 18.

