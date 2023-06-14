Sports
Nigeria Oyeniyi, Yiyun others lose in qualifying round 2
WTT Contender: Nigerians Oyeniyi, Yiyun Others Lose In Qualifying Round 2
Agency report
Nigeria’s player Kehinde Oyeniyi has lost to Serbia’s Izebela Lupulesku in the ongoing World Table Tennis Contender Series at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.
Oyeniyi was beaten 3-0 in the best of five matches in qualifying round two of the women’s singles.
She noted that this was her first experience playing an international match.
She added that she would learn from the experience while making good use of everything she had learned.
This is my first time playing in this kind of competition.
I’m very excited, when I was playing I noticed some of my mistakes that I need to correct and it means I will have more work to do, she said.
Lupulesku, in her excitement, said she was tense at the start of the match.
She said that the first matches were usually difficult because opponents could not be predicted.
It is my first time in Nigeria as I was recently in Durban South Africa for the World Championships. I had also been to Cape Town.
Before the game I was a bit stressed because the first game is always very difficult and I played against a Nigerian player because the fans supported her.
I was under a little bit of pressure, but as the game progressed I felt better to win the game.
I like playing in this kind of atmosphere and I’m looking forward to my next game, she said.
Yang Ha Eun of South Korea also defeated Yang Yiyun of China 3-1 in the qualifying round.
Ha Eun said the match was her first time playing in Africa.
This is my first time in Lagos, Nigeria, and also my first time in Africa, so this is a good experience.
I hope I have a good game. I also think Nigeria is a country that is good at their sport.
I am so happy to win this first round and I want to win more games, she said.
Jules Rolland of France defeated Adeola Oloruntade of Nigeria 3-0 in qualifying round two of the men’s singles.
He said that the fans supported the Nigerian player and that made him tense at the start of the match.
Playing here is very different because people always support players from Nigeria and they are behind them 100 percent.
So when I played my first game against a Nigerian player, it was very difficult because I was not only playing my opponent, but all the people in the room.
It was very difficult, but I managed to play well in this match. So, I’m happy, he said.
Anders Lind of Denmark won the second round of the men’s singles qualifier against Seongil Jang of North Korea 3-2 in the best of seven matches.
He said that Jang won the first two games and noted that he had to put all his strength into the game to make sure he won the match.
Being 2-0 down and recovering and winning a match is always really good.
It showed mental strength, even if this isn’t one of my proudest performances this year.
I am still very proud to have come back and won this competition.
As it is my first time in Lagos, my experience is generally good and people are very polite and friendly, he said.
The WTT Contender series will run from June 12 to June 18.
IN
|
Sources
2/ https://punchng.com/wtt-contender-nigerias-oyeniyi-yiyun-others-lose-in-qualifying-round-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi will immediately revoke Covid-19 pandemic status
- US soldiers wounded in Syria were part of a commando unit
- The History of Indian Cinema by Nasreen Munni Kabir [in AsianWeek] – BookDragon
- Nigeria Oyeniyi, Yiyun others lose in qualifying round 2
- How to get a free breakfast from the Google settlement – NBC New York
- Launch of the Kroc Institute’s Seventh Comprehensive Report on the Implementation of the Colombian Peace Agreement
- Light to Moderate Drinking May Reduce Stress and Help Your Heart
- PM Modi to meet CEOs of America’s 20 largest companies during state visit to US
- UK ‘prepare for a pandemic gone wrong’, said as COVID survey opened for the first time | british news
- Our fascination with daily midday shows
- Flyers Add ‘Elite Hockey Mind’ Patrick Sharp to Staff – NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Our Editors’ Favorite Summer Fashion Pieces