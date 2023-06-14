Sports
Women of Utah Finishes 2022-23 Campaign No. 9 in Final USTFCCCA Program of the Year Standings
NEW ORLEANS After a historic season, Utah’s cross-country and track and field program finished season No. 9 in the final USTFCCCA program of the year, the highest finish in program history.
The Women of Utah was one of four Pac-12 programs to rank in the top-15 and was also the highest ranked program in the state of Utah. The program of the year
Head coach Kyle Kepler‘s crew opened the 2022-23 season with a bang, winning the Roy Griak Invitational and winning both the team title and individual backlog Emily Venters’ first collegiate victory in cross country. It followed with eighth place against a stacked lineup at the Nuttycombe Invitational.
The Utes then placed second at the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships after being on the wrong side on the tiebreaker decision, despite all five scorers for Utah finishing in the top-25. The Women of Utah then earned their first automatic qualifier for the NCAA Cross Country Championships two weeks later when they finished second at the NCAA Mountain Regionals, considered the toughest region in the country. Ironically, the tiebreaker rule worked in Utah’s favor this time.
Venters, who was Utah’s leading finisher all season, earned All-America honors after finishing 12th at the NCAA Championships and helped Utah finish 12th as a team’s highest finish in program history.
Like the cross-country season, the indoor track season also saw great success with six new school records and 14 new entries on the all-time list. Utah finished 21st overall with nine points at the NCAA Indoor Championships behind All-America performances by Hawkers and Simone Plourde. Venters placed fifth in the 5000-meter race on day one, the highest finish by a Ute at the indoor championships. However, Plourde went out the next day and beat her teammate with a fourth-place finish in the 3000-meter race to become Utah’s leading finisher at the indoor championships.
The outdoor season only built on the two previous seasons with 10 new records and 16 new entries in the record book. Venters then made a coast-to-coast splash when she ran the sixth-fastest 10k in collegiate history at the Stanford Invitational (31:48.35). That time would eventually become the top time in the NCAA for the remainder of the 2023 outdoor season.
Kepler and the Utes then had a great homecoming at the Drake Relays with the Women of Utah taking home their first ever Relays Cup title.
Plourde and Venters continued to thrive in the championship season starting at the Pac-12 Championships. Venters became the program’s first Pac-12 individual champion when she captured the 10,000-meter title just one day before Plourde was crowned the 1,500-meter champion.
Utah had 12 qualifiers for the NCAA West Preliminaries, which was the most in program history, while the 4x400m relay team qualified for the second straight season, also a first for the program. Venters was the first to earn a spot at the NCAA Championships in the 10000m before Plourde earned her spot in the 1500m race. Dinedy Denis then took the final qualifying position from the west in the 400m hurdles ahead of Plourde and Venters also completed qualifying for the 5000m.
The three NCAA Championships entries for Utah were a first in the program’s history. The trio of Denis, Venters and Plourde represented the Utes well on the oval for their final races of the season, earning four All-America honors and one honorable mention.
Venters further cemented her accolades in the Utah history books as she took national second place in the 10,000 meter race. Two days later, on a hot and humid night in Austin, Venters (third) and Plourde (seventh) both took top-eight finishes to take first team honors in the 5000m race. Like her teammates, Denis also competed at the NCAA Championships for the first time in her career, earning honorable mention after placing 18th overall in the 400-meter hurdles.
The 16 points earned by Utah tied it for 15th in the team standings with USC, the highest total and finish in program history. In addition, the Utes tied for second-highest finisher among Pac-12 teams with the Trojans at the championships.
For the latest news and information on Utah's cross-country and track and field programs, fans can stay connected online at www.UtahUtes.com and on social media by following at Facebook, Twitter And Instagram.
###
|
