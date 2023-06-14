June, once a quiet month, is heating up with KU football prospects





Kansas football coach Lance Leipold addresses the media at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on June 13, 2023. Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that he recently had a former colleague come through town and couldn’t make time to stop by. “The stuff overflowed and it didn’t work,” he said, “and I said, ‘Yeah, June isn’t what it used to be.'” What used to be a light month between spring football and fall camp has turned into another epicenter of the college football calendar thanks to changes in recruiting, Leipold said. “Now with the unlimited visits, people extend visits,” he added. “Now you have midweek visits, you try to keep up with your schedule, you run your camps, you do stuff. June has been a busy month for us. “Thank God we’re in a nice positive upswing that we can take advantage of.” Leipold met with the media Tuesday morning at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium after a weekend in which a dozen 2024 prospects came through KU for official visits, with four — linebacker Jacorey Stewart, offensive lineman Harrison Utley, cornerback Austin Alexander and running back Harry Stewart III – committing to join the Jayhawks soon after. It’s far from the end of this busy June, as Kansas still has two busy weeks before the long dead period that begins on June 27. Commenting on ongoing construction work around the grounds associated with the school’s 11th and Mississippi project, Leipold lamented the lack of “tangible things to show” recruits, but said videos and blueprints can do the job, and pointed out the parallelism between the facilities and the crew using them. “Something is building,” he said, “just like we are building this program.” The Jayhawks especially need to build on defense, where last season they ranked 127th out of 131 teams in yards allowed per game (as opposed to an offense coming in at 32nd). Leipold praised the potential of linebackers Taiwan Berryhill Jr. and JB Brown and the returning experience in secondary, but said the team still needs to improve ahead of time. In other news, the Kansas men’s and women’s basketball teams recently learned that they will be among the first to experience the Big 12 Conference’s new Mexico initiative when they play in Mexico City’s Houston in December 2024. Two years later, however, the Big 12 is expected. to participate in a soccer bowl game in Monterrey. Leipold said he was excited about what that opportunity could mean for KU student-athletes, as well as the wider KU brand, adding that he had previously told Commissioner Brett Yormark that he would be happy to explore with athletics director Travis Goff “anything that that was a kind of out-of-the-box thinking that Kansas can be a part of. More directly, Kansas recently moved both the first and second games of the season to Friday night (September 1 and 8). Leipold said he regretted the “difficult” overlap with high school football, but appreciated the chance to play Illinois in prime time. “I think it’s for our national fans that we have the chance to be, if not the only game, one of two games,” he said, “rather than being buried in a group of like 30 games at a time.When those opportunities arise, you have to make holistic decisions that are not only for the immediate future, but also for the future of our program. PREVIOUS POST KU Football adds three additional recruits for 2024 after weekend visits

